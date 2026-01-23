Everton vs. Leeds United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Carter White | 23 Jan 2026 15:23 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 17:56

Everton will welcome Leeds United to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League on Monday night.

Both sides are coming into this clash off the back of 1-0 top-flight wins over Aston Villa and Fulham respectively.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest on Merseyside.

What time does Everton vs. Leeds kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Monday night.

Where is Everton vs. Leeds being played?

The match will take place at Everton's new home ground, the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Monday night will bring about Leeds' first-ever trip to the venue after they lost during their final trip to Goodison Park in February 2023.

How to watch Everton vs. Leeds in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at the Hill Dickinson Stadium will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights of the Premier League fixture on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Everton vs. Leeds: What's the story?

After an upturn in form over the festive period and at the beginning of January, Leeds have moved clear of relegation trouble, now sitting eight points ahead of West Ham United in 18th.

As for the hosts on Monday night, Everton are only four points behind local rivals Liverpool in the top-flight rankings ahead of matchday 23, with the Reds sitting in the lowest of the Champions League spots.

As a result, David Moyes's side will be targeting this clash with Leeds as the perfect opportunity to strengthen their push for a return to European football.