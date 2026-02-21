Preview: Everton vs. Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Feb 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 17:31

Everton host a Manchester United side three places above them in the Premier League table, aware of the possibility of doing the double over the Red Devils for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

However, the Toffees have historically suffered more home defeats to their Manchester visitors than any other side, highlighting the disadvantage ahead of United’s first visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium in Monday’s round 27 contest.

Match preview

Although Everton’s 1-0 win over Man Utd at Old Trafford in November was their first league success at the Theatre of Dreams since December 2013, the victory is remembered for Idrissa Gueye’s sending off after slapping team-mate Michael Keane.

It marked a win for David Moyes at a ground that rarely produced successes for him as United boss in the 2013-14 season – ironically the last time the Merseyside club beat the Red Devils in a league match in Manchester – and the Scotsman bids to get the better of his former club on Monday night.

However, those prospects are undermined by an unimpressive record at their new stomping ground, where they have now been beaten in five of their last ten home matches, claiming just three wins in that time.

None of the last five on Merseyside have produced wins for Moyes’s men, who have fallen to defeats against Arsenal (1-0), Brentford (4-2) and Bournemouth (2-1), and they also seek a first clean sheet in front of their supporters since a 3-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest in early December.

Maximum points for the Toffees would enhance their chances of a European berth, with sixth-placed Merseyside rivals Liverpool just five points above them in the table.

Nonetheless, Everton will be wary of slipping down the standings if they drop points for the sixth home game running, with ninth-placed Bournemouth level with them on 37 points and Newcastle United, Sunderland (both 36) and Fulham (34) closing in.

Beating United for the second time this season, however, will be far from easy for the Merseyside outfit, given the resilient resurgence in Manchester since Michael Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd are undefeated in nine top-flight games – a run that admittedly predates Carrick’s appointment – but the Red Devils have won four of the last five, securing a late 96th-minute equaliser through Benjamin Sesko against West Ham United to draw 1-1.

It was the second time the forward has scored important late goals for the Manchester giants, having also netted a 94th-minute winner in United’s 3-2 success over Fulham at the start of February.

Joint-top of the form table with Chelsea over the last five games before the start of round 27, the Red Devils are clear favourites to extend their unbeaten league run to 10.

The travelling fans will expect another positive result on their first visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium as the Red Devils bid for a 20th away success at the Toffees and 43rd victory overall.

Their 19 and 42 wins – away and overall respectively – are already more than they have enjoyed against any other Premier League opponent, and maximum points for Carrick’s men will see them hold off Chelsea for one more week.

Given that the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday leaves both top-four chasers tied on points, Carrick’s side head into Monday’s fixture needing a win to return to fourth place, and they hope their historical precedent persists under the lights on Merseyside.

Everton Premier League form:

D

W

D

D

W

L

Everton form (all competitions):

L

W

D

D

W

L

Manchester United Premier League form:

D

W

W

W

W

D

Manchester United form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

D

Team News

While Jake O’Brien, sent off in Everton’s last Premier League match with Bournemouth, and long-term absentee Jack Grealish (ankle) are missing, Moyes welcomes back Seamus Coleman for the first time since late January.

Thierno Barry and Iliman Ndiaye are level with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on five goals this season, with the forwards scoring three at home compared to the attacking midfielder’s two, as they aim to add to their tally on Merseyside.

Notably, Dewsbury-Hall chases a historic goal against United on Monday as he could become the first English Everton player since Andy King in 1978-79 to score both home and away against Man Utd.

The away side may have recently benefitted from Sesko’s late goals, but Bruno Fernandes remains their leading player.

United’s captain has scored twice and assisted eight in his last nine away top-flight appearances, and the attacking midfielder aims to be decisive in Monday’s contest.

With no Man Utd player outscoring 10-goal Bryan Mbeumo on the road, the forward, tied with Sesko on four away goals, bids to add to his tally in such fixtures.

Although Carrick does not have any of his big hitters absent, sidelined are Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Patrick Dorgu (thigh).

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

We say: Everton 1-3 Manchester United

The momentum of a nine-game unbeaten league run should prove too much for an Everton side that have lost half of their last 10 home matches.

Consequently, United are backed to expose the home team’s defensive frailties on Merseyside and return to the top four.

