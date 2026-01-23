“I know the reason why”: Pep Guardiola’s clear stance on Man City’s Rodri amid poor form

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jan 2026 17:10 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 20:53

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Rodri needs to be given “more time” to rediscover his best form for Manchester City following a lengthy spell on the sidelined through injury.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner missed the majority of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which required surgery, and spent eight months out before making his long-awaited comeback as a late substitute in a Premier League win over Bournemouth on May 20.

Rodri was gradually eased back into the first-team fold by Guardiola and represented the Citizens at the FIFA Club World Cup last summer, before starting in three of City’s first five Premier League matches of the current campaign, playing the full 90 minutes in two of those.

However, Rodri suffered a setback in his recovery when he tweaked his hamstring in a 1-0 win at Brentford at the beginning of November, forcing him to miss 15 games across all competitions up until his return on New Year’s Day in a 0-0 draw with Sunderland.

Since then, Rodri has looked rusty at the base of Man City’s midfield, with his poor decision-making on the ball - usually impeccable - and his ability to win back possession being exposed in recent defeats to Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt.

Three days after playing the full 90 minutes in a deserved 2-0 Premier League loss at Old Trafford, Rodri looked well off the pace in Tuesday’s 3-1 Champions League defeat to Bodo/Glimt and was at fault for the third goal conceded by City before receiving two avoidable yellow cards in the space of just 58 seconds.

© Imago / Sportimage

Guardiola “pretty sure” Rodri will return to his best, but he needs “more time”

Guardiola believes that Rodri is still finding his feet after “11 months” of recovery and remains confident that his star lynchpin will get back to the same levels that he reached when he was crowned Ballon d’Or winner.

Discussing Rodri’s form at a press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves, Guardiola said: "I know the reason why we are struggling now. I know 100%.

“It's been 11 months. Give him more time. Our standards are so high and I know the reason why we are a little bit inconsistent.

"I'm pretty sure, yes (he will get back to his best), but that depends on the team as well and not just him."

Rodri’s current form is of no surprise to Guardiola, who stated in October that the Spain international may not be back to his best until the 2026 World Cup this summer.

“I said to Rodri, and maybe he struggled to understand, it’s not about six months or seven months (after the injury). ‘Ah, eight months I’ll play and be the Rodri of before’. No," Guardiola told reporters.

“Rodri will be good at the World Cup with Spain. In the World Cup, it will be the best Rodri, and next season will be the best Rodri. This season will be how we handle it, step by step.”

© Imago

Rodri part of “one of the best captaincy groups” at Man City

In June last year, Rodri himself stated that it is “still going to be months until I reach my level” after a long recovery process, but he feels “very, very strong” and is as motivated as ever to return to his best.

Rodri is part of the Man City leadership group, along with Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland, who have collectively raised around £10,000 and will refund every away supporter who made the trip to Norway following the club’s disappointing performance in midweek.

Guardiola has since hailed the leadership and attitude of his Man City captains after what has been a challenging week for the club.

“This is one of the best captaincy groups that Manchester City has had since I have been here,” said Guardiola. “Bernardo, Ruben, Rodri, Erling are extraordinary in many things, many details in how they are close to the club, to the team, to do the decisions for the best.

Rodri is likely to start for Man City against Wolves on Saturday, as fellow midfielder Nico Gonzalez is expected to miss out for the fourth successive game as he continues to recover from an unspecified injury.