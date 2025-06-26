Manchester City midfielder Rodri admits that it will take him “months” to get back to his best after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has admitted that it will take him “months” to get back to his best after recovering from a serious knee injury.

The 29-year-old Ballon d’Or winner missed the majority of the 2024-25 campaign after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal in September last year.

Rodri was required to undergo surgery and spent eight months on the sidelines before making his long-awaited comeback as a late substitute in Man City’s penultimate Premier League match of the season against Bournemouth on May 20.

Man City’s No.16 continues to build up his fitness in training and has been gradually eased back into the first time fold by Pep Guardiola, who has handed the Spaniard two substitute appearances in the opening two group-stage games at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Rodri came on for the final half-hour in victories over Wydad AC (2-0) and Al-Ain (6-0) and Citizens supporters were hoping that their star lynchpin could be ready to start in Thursday’s Group G top-spot decider against Juventus.

However, Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri is again likely to feature later in the game against the Italian giants, rather than from the start, due in part to the sweltering conditions in Orlando.

Rodri: “It’s still going to be months until I reach my level”

Rodri has revealed that he is feeling “very strong” after making progress in his recovery, but the midfielder believes that it could be some time before he can hit top form.

“I feel very good and very happy to be here,” Rodri told reporters ahead of Thursday’s game. “It’s an amazing tournament to start again to play football. I’m really excited to join the team again.

“I feel very, very strong, to be honest. The (recovery) process was long, but I was taking my time. The most important thing was to keep focused and be strong, not be sad or whatever.

“One day I would come back and this day has finally come. I know it’s still going to be months until I reach my level but I’m so happy.”

Rodri has been outspoken on the need for players to be given more rest, and has suggested that some could go on strike in protest at an increase in games at club and international level.

Rodri “excited” to be at CWC despite fixture schedule concerns

Prior sustaining his injury, Rodri was sharing his thoughts on the matter in relation to the expansion of the Champions League last season, but the issue has also been raised following FIFA’s decision to create a 32-team Club World Cup tournament.

“I think we are close to that (players going on strike),” said Rodri. “If it keeps this way, [there] will be a moment that we have no other option, but let’s see.”

Rodri cut a different figure after landing in the United States, adding: “I’m here and excited to play. Maybe if (the Club World Cup) doesn’t happen, I would be on holiday.

“But for me, individually, it’s a great opportunity to come back at the highest level and play a tournament we never played. The idea is amazing, honestly. I think we’re excited.”

While Rodri continues to build up his fitness, Guardiola still has a number of midfield options at his disposal including summer signing Tijjani Reijnders, who made his Man City debut on matchday one at the Club World Cup and is in contention to earn a recall against Juventus.

Ilkay Gundogan, who scored a brace against Al-Ain, Nico Gonzalez and new captain Bernardo Silva all started last time out and could retain their places in the first XI on Thursday, but Guardiola has confirmed that Claudio Echeverri is facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.