Marc Guehi’s Man City debut date confirmed as Pep Guardiola issues latest injury update

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jan 2026 13:20 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 11:39

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that January signing Marc Guehi will make his Manchester City debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium.

The 25-year-old defender was officially unveiled as a new Citizens player on Monday and has put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year contract after arriving from Crystal Palace for a reported £20m.

Guehi made his final appearance for Palace in an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to non-league Macclesfield in the FA Cup third round on January 10, before missing the Eagles’ 2-1 Premier League defeat at Sunderland last weekend in order to travel to Manchester for a medical.

The England international was ineligible to make his Man City debut in the Champions League on Tuesday when the Citizens fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in Norway, but he will be available from the knockout stages in Europe and could start against Wolves this weekend.

Asked if Guehi is ready to make his debut against Wolves at a press conference on Friday, Guardiola said: “Yes, really good [signing] considering he is a central defender. Really good.”

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

New signing Guehi to make Man City debut vs. Wolves

Guardiola is excited to have Guehi available for selection, but he has insisted that the defender's presence alone is not the only solution to returning to winning ways following consecutive defeats to Bodo/Glimt and rivals Manchester United.

“The team I know isn’t fragile because of one player,” Guardiola added. “Marc is exceptional. Captain [of Crystal Palace], player for England. Incredible season with Glasner and this season they struggled for themselves and the injuries as well.

“I had the feeling, but officially not just about one player. It’s nice but it’s not just about that. I know what the solution to make to not have the fragility.”

Guehi has already played against Wolves this season, as he captained Palace to a 2-0 top-flight away victory in November, producing an assured performance in defence after receiving a fourth-minute yellow card.

Man City’s new No.15 is likely to be handed an immediate start at centre-back this weekend, rather than feature as a substitute, and he could partner Abdukodir Khusanov in defence, with Max Alleyne making way.

© Imago / Focus Images

Guardiola issues Nunes, Gonzalez fitness update before Wolves clash

The Citizens pushed to complete the signing of Guehi this month due to the absences of defensive trio Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones, while Nathan Ake is fit and available but has had his fair share of fitness issues.

Elsewhere, Guardiola will be boosted by the return of another January signing in the form of attacker Antoine Semenyo who, like Guehi, was ineligible to play in the Champions League in midweek, but is now ready to start his first home Premier League match since joining from Bournemouth.

Captain Bernardo Silva is also available after serving a Champions League suspension, but Nico Gonzalez is expected to remain sidelined with an unspecified injury and Matheus Nunes is doubtful after a bout of flu.

“Matheus had a virus, I don’t know we’ll speak with the doctor,” said Guardiola when asked if he could return against Wolves. “Nico, I don’t think so.”

Man City are looking to end a four-game winless run in the Premier League and reduce the seven-point gap to leaders Arsenal when they face a resurgent Wolves outfit who remain at the foot of the table but have put together a four-match unbeaten streak (W1 D3).