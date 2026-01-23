Preview: Juventus vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 23 Jan 2026 17:20 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 20:27

A pair of old foes from opposite ends of Italy will meet again on Sunday evening, when Juventus welcome reigning Serie A champions Napoli to Turin.

Separated by four points, more than pride is at stake in a showdown between two teams chasing the league-leading Milan clubs - particularly for familiar faces in either dugout.

Match preview

Since Luciano Spalletti took over an ailing squad in November, Juventus have suffered just two defeats, though the most recent surely cost them any hope of fighting for the Serie A title.

After embarking on a six-game unbeaten streak, Juventus somehow lost in Cagliari last weekend, despite totally dominating both the ball and the shot count.

Sitting three points outside the top four, their foremost concern will be booking a return to the Champions League for next season, while their journey in this term’s competition is set to continue after events in midweek.

The Bianconeri returned to form with Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Benfica, booking their place in the knockout phase by wrapping up at least a playoff spot with one matchday remaining.

Following a tight first half, Juve took control thanks to goals from Khephren Thuram and Weston McKennie, before surviving a couple of late scares at the other end.

Ahead of next week's league-phase finale in Monaco, the Turin giants will aim to extend a long undefeated streak on home turf - they have not lost as hosts since last March.

One of two teams, alongside Napoli, yet to lose a home game in Serie A, the Bianconeri have won 10 of their last 14 at the Allianz Stadium - but they were beaten 2-1 in Naples last month.

Including that defeat at Stadio Maradona, Juventus have won just one of their last nine league meetings with Napoli, including several while Spalletti was in charge of Sunday’s opponents.

While they are enjoying a good run of results against Juve on Neapolitan soil, Napoli have only won twice across 14 league visits to the Allianz Stadium, losing on 10 occasions.

Furthermore, ahead of his latest return to Turin, Antonio Conte has never beaten his old club at their home ground in Serie A.

Conte’s current team may have lifted the Supercoppa Italiana last month, but their top-flight form has since dipped: three straight draws preceded last week's edgy 1-0 defeat of Sassuolo.

That result at least kept the Scudetto holders within range of league leaders Inter Milan - and four points clear of Juventus - and they are unbeaten in nine games across all competitions.

However, a midweek draw with 10-man Copenhagen served a huge blow to their fragile Champions League hopes, leaving Conte contemplating another continental failure.

Having failed to capitalise on Scott McTominay’s opening goal in the Danish capital, Napoli are languishing in the elimination zone ahead of Chelsea’s visit next Wednesday, when Conte will face another of his former clubs.

Never averse to making his feelings known, the serial trophy-winner let rip in the post-match briefing at Parken Stadion, and he will demand much better this weekend.

Yet, with a recent record of just four wins from 13 on the road, Napoli will not be favourites when they meet Juventus for the 160th time in Serie A.

Juventus Serie A form:

W W D W W L

Juventus form (all competitions):

W D W W L W

Napoli Serie A form:

W W D D D W

Napoli form (all competitions):

W D D D W D

Team News

Alongside ex-Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, who has been sidelined for several months, Juventus will again be without Daniele Rugani and Dusan Vlahovic on Sunday evening.

With an impressive cameo from the bench against Benfica, Francisco Conceicao pressed his claim for a return to the starting XI, but Spalletti is unlikely to make many changes.

Including his strike in the reverse fixture, Juve’s main man Kenan Yildiz has registered seven goals and four assists in 20 Serie A games this term, matching the same tallies as he set for the whole of last season.

Meanwhile, Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund bagged a brace against the Bianconeri in December but has recently gone five league games without scoring.

Even so, he should start again, as Romelu Lukaku remains short of full fitness after a long layoff and Lorenzo Lucca has signed for Nottingham Forest.

Reaching the end of a busy transfer window, Noa Lang is due to join Galatasaray, with Hellas Verona’s Giovane arriving as a replacement.

Conte could do with some fresh faces, as David Neres has been ruled out for two months, joining Amir Rrahmani, Kevin De Bruyne and Billy Gilmour on the treatment table.

Frank Anguissa and Alex Meret are both much closer to returning, and the latter may have to start in goal if Vanja Milinkovic-Savic fails to shake off a knock.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; David

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Buongiorno, Jesus; Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola; Vergara, Elmas; Hojlund

We say: Juventus 2-1 Napoli

Juventus can reverse the result of last month's trip down to Naples, closing to within one point of a Napoli side that may be running out of gas.

Hit by persistent absences, the Italian champions are rarely at their best on the road, while rejuvenated Juve are gaining confidence under Spalletti.

