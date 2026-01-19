Transfer news and rumours today: Nathan Patterson to Sevilla, Lorenzo Lucca to Nottingham Forest

By Carter White | 19 Jan 2026 09:30

Sevilla have reportedly joined the race for Everton defender Nathan Patterson this month.

The 24-year-old is on the fringes of the Toffees' first XI this term, appearing in just four Premier League matches.

Patterson is a right-back at trade but is currently being kept out of the side by centre-back Jake O'Brien in that role.

According to Football Insider, a Spanish giant have entered the race for the services of the defender in the winter window.

The report states that Sevilla are in hunt to secure the services of Patterson on a deal before the February 3 deadline.

It is understood that Rangers - who were known to have an interest in the player - have pulled out of the race.

Forest closing in on Serie A striker?

Moving to incomings in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest are looking to improve their firepower this month.

Despite a goalless draw with leaders Arsenal on the weekend, the Tricky Trees are still in danger of being dragged into relegation trouble.

As per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Sean Dyche's men are closing in on the signing of a Serie A striker.

It is claimed that Forest and Napoli have agreed for the loan transfer of Lorenzo Lucca to the City Ground.

The 25-year-old will supposedly sign on a temporary deal at first for £800,000, with the agreement also containing £30m buy option.

Everton, Fulham want Bundesliga winger?

Finally, there could be some movement from the Bundesliga to the Premier League in the concluding weeks of the window.

According to Rudy Galletti, Everton and Fulham are both looking to sign Wolfsburg winger Patrick Wimmer.

However, it is said that the Premier League duo are set to face stiff competition from a host of Serie A clubs.

Wimmer has made a productive start to the Bundesliga term, providing six goal contributions across 15 appearances.