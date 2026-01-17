Elche vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 17 Jan 2026 19:23

Sevilla will be bidding to avoid a fifth straight defeat in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Elche on Monday night.

Los Nervionenses are 16th in the La Liga table, three points outside of the relegation zone, while Elche are 10th, with the promoted outfit enjoying an impressive campaign.

Match preview

Elche finished second in the Segunda Division last season to secure a return to the top flight, and it would be fair to say that Eder Sarabia's side have performed above expectations this term, currently sitting in 10th spot in the division.

Los Franjiverdes have a record of five wins, eight draws and six defeats from their 19 matches, with 23 points leaving them just six points off the top six, while they are six points above the relegation zone, which is occupied by Valencia, Levante and Real Oviedo.

Elche have been excellent on home soil this season, boasting a record of five wins, four draws and one defeat from their 10 matches in front of their own supporters.

Sarabia's team will enter this game off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Real Betis in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey, while they drew 1-1 with Valencia in the league last time out.

Los Franjiverdes were last victorious in the league on December 21, recording a 4-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, and they will be determined to secure another success here.

Sevilla, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of four straight defeats in all competitions, including their last three in La Liga against Celta Vigo, Levante and Real Madrid.

Matias Almeyda's side have a record of six wins, two draws and 11 defeats from their 19 league matches this season, which has left them 16th in the division on 20 points.

Sevilla are only three points outside of the relegation zone, and they have been beaten in five of their nine league games away from their own stadium this term.

Los Nervionenses have only lost 14 of their previous 51 matches in all competitions with Elche, but their last two meetings have finished level, including a 2-2 draw earlier this season.

Sevilla finished 17th in La Liga last term, which was their worst campaign since being relegated in 2000, and they are once again involved in a relegation battle at this stage of the season.

Elche La Liga form:

LWLWLD

Elche form (all competitions):

LWWLDL

Sevilla La Liga form:

LDWLLL

Sevilla form (all competitions):

DWLLLL

Team News

Elche will be without the services of Hector Fort, Rafa Mir and Pedro Bigas for Monday's contest, while Andre Silva and John Donald will require late fitness tests.

Mir has six goals this season and his absence is a big one, so it would be a huge blow if Silva, who is the second-highest goalscorer in the squad with four, was also absent.

Alvaro Rodriguez is expected to be given the nod through the middle for the home side on Monday, while there should also be a start for Grady Diangana.

As for Sevilla, Ruben Vargas, Cesar Azpilicueta and Alfon Gonzalez will miss the match through injury, while Marcao is still suspended.

The visitors will also be missing Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, with the pair representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, helping their country to finish third at the tournament.

Isaac Romero is Sevilla's leading goalscorer this season, finding the back of the net on four occasions, and the 25-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Petrot; Nunez, Neto, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Diangana; Rodriguez

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Gudelj, Salas; Sanchez, Agoume, Mendy, Oso; Sow; Romero, Fernandez

We say: Elche 2-1 Sevilla

Elche's home form this season has been excellent, and they are welcoming a Sevilla outfit that are really struggling for form. It would not be a surprise to see the points shared, but we are expecting Elche to navigate their way to all three points.

