Preview: Casa Pia vs AVS - prediction, team news, lineups

Relegation-threatened Casa Pia have the opportunity to claim their first home victory of the Primeira Liga campaign as they welcome basement side AVS to Lisbon for the opening fixture of matchday 19 on Friday evening at Estadio Pina Manique.

Meanwhile, the visitors from Vila das Aves remain the only club yet to win a match in the Portuguese top flight this term, adding extra weight to this mid-season scrap as both sides look to go for broke in a bid to end their respective droughts.

Match preview

While Casa Pia aim to put an end to their home woes, Friday’s encounter also presents a realistic opportunity for Alvaro Pacheco to claim his first victory at the helm after a baptism of fire away to reigning champions Sporting Lisbon last weekend.

The newly appointed head coach, who replaced interim boss Goncalo Brandao earlier this month, began his tenure with a 3-0 defeat at Estadio Jose Alvalade, a result that marked the Geese’s 10th league loss of the campaign and extended their winless run.

Casa Pia have now failed to record victory in any of their last three matches (D1, L2), while a 2-1 triumph away at Tondela on matchday 15 remains Os Gansos’s only success across their last 11 top-flight outings (D5, L6), a sequence that leaves them occupying the relegation playoff spot in the Primeira Liga table and three points adrift of safety.

Struggles at both ends of the pitch have contributed to the Geese’s predicament, with just 17 goals scored in 18 league matches, while 35 have been conceded, so Pacheco will be looking to address these issues as he oversees his first home game in charge.

After back-to-back away fixtures in which they conceded six goals across two defeats, Casa Pia can draw some defensive encouragement from a return to Pina Manique, having kept a clean sheet in their most recent outing at the ground.

However, that goalless draw against Vitoria de Guimaraes also means the Geese are yet to record a home win in eight league games this season (D4, L4), extending to nine matches without victory on their own turf when including their Taca de Portugal exit to lower-league Torreense.

The visitors, on the other hand, have found some joy in the Portuguese Cup, with a penalty shootout success over Academico alongside victories against Fornos de Algodres (7-0) and Vitoria (1-0) representing their only wins in any competition this term.

AVS’ league campaign has been far more bleak, with just four draws from 18 matches (L14), leaving them 13 points from safety, with a league-low 11 goals scored and a division-high 44 conceded, further underlining their struggles.

Discipline has also been an issue, highlighted last weekend when centre-back Cristian Devenish was sent off just five minutes into their clash with Arouca, a dismissal that proved decisive in a 1-0 defeat.

Joao Henriques must now find solutions at the back, while history offers little encouragement, with AVS winless in the previous three meetings between the sides (D2), including a 2-0 loss in the reverse fixture.



Team News

Casa Pia’s defeat last weekend came at a cost, with veteran defender Jose Fonte forced off in the first half, leaving his availability in doubt.

That match also saw new signing Clau Mendes dismissed late on, ruling the attacker out of Friday’s encounter through suspension.

Kaique Rocha and Duplexe Tchamba remain sidelined with injuries, while Andre Geraldes and Yassin Oukili are doubts after missing the previous outing.

For AVS, Guillem Molina continues his recovery from a leg injury, while Tiago Galletto could miss a fifth successive match.

New signing Roni is a doubt after limping off last time out, and Gustavo Assuncao may also be unavailable after missing the weekend defeat.

While Devenish is suspended for this clash, midfielder Jaume Grau will serve a one-match ban after accumulating one too many bookings.



Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Kaly, Sousa, Goulart; Larrazabal, Brito, Nhaga, Conte; Livolant, Cassiano, Nsona

AVS possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Spencer, Semedo, Ponck, Kiki; Algobia, Mendonca; Akinsola, P Lima, Perea; Tomane

We say: Casa Pia 2-0 AVS

Both sides arrive short on confidence, but Casa Pia appear better placed to seize the moment, considering their home advantage, a stronger head-to-head record and AVS struggling across all areas, so the hosts are backed to claim a much-needed victory.

