Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Paris Saint-Germain clash: Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens latest

By Darren Plant | 15 Mar 2026 10:35

Chelsea are back in action on Tuesday night when they play Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Trailing 5-2 from the first leg at Parc des Princes, Chelsea will need to pull off one of the competition's greatest comebacks if they are to eliminate the defending champions.

Liam Rosenior will be desperate for a response from his team after they lost 1-0 to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of welcoming the Ligue 1 giants to Stamford Bridge.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 17 (vs. PSG)

Estevao Willian has not been seen since the FA Cup tie at Hull City due to a hamstring injury. While the Brazilian is believed to be making progress in his recovery, Rosenior seemed to hint on Saturday evening that the 18-year-old will not come back into contention for this fixture.

JAMIE GITTENS

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Everton)

Jamie Gittens has been out of action since being forced off in Chelsea's 3-2 win over West Ham United at the end of January. Although Rosenior suggested on Friday that Gittens would be part of his squad against Newcastle, he remained absent after suffering another issue with the same hamstring.

LEVI COLWILL

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill remains sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury before the start of the season. Although the centre-back has recently made an appearance in training, his session was modified, and there is no prospect of a return for the England international over the coming weeks.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

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Mykhaylo Mudryk is continuing to serve a suspension which has been in place since he tested positive for a banned substance at the end of 2024.