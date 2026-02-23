Real Madrid injury news: Los Blancos midfielder to be absent until 'the middle of April'

By Matt Law | 23 Feb 2026 08:57 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 08:59

Real Madrid have confirmed that Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos is facing a spell on the sidelines with a calf problem.

The 29-year-old featured for the final eight minutes of Saturday's league contest with Osasuna, which Real Madrid lost 2-1, conceding a second in the final stages of the match.

Ceballos is now facing a lengthy period out of action "with a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg".

"After the tests carried out today on our player Dani Ceballos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg. Pending evolution," read a statement from the Spanish giants.

Ceballos facing 'seven weeks out' with calf injury

Real Madrid have not put a timeframe on his recovery process, but according to COPE, Los Blancos will be without the Spaniard for at least the next seven weeks.

Ceballos could therefore be missing until the middle of April.

The midfielder has made 22 appearances for Real Madrid this season, but his future beyond the end of the campaign is unclear, with a summer exit thought to be likely.

Ceballos apologised for his role in Real Madrid's loss to Osasuna, as the midfielder's loose pass led to the hosts scoring a second in the final minute.

"I take responsibility," Ceballos posted on his Instagram Stories.

What next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid will be bidding to bounce back from their defeat to Osasuna when they welcome Benfica to Bernabeu for the second leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff on Wednesday night.

Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the match to hand Real Madrid the advantage in the first leg, and Alvaro Arbeloa's side will now be aiming to finish the job at Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's attention will then switch back to La Liga on March 2, welcoming Getafe to Bernabeu, and they have relinquished first spot in the La Liga table back to Barcelona following the results in gameweek 25.