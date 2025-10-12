Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Brasileiro clash between Botafogo and Flamengo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking a third successive home triumph in the Brasileiro Serie A, Botafogo welcome Flamengo to Estadio Nilton Santos on Wednesday for another installment of the Rivalry Derby.

A 2-0 defeat at Internacional dropped Fogo down to fifth in the table, 12 points below Flamengo, who are second, with the latter losing 1-0 to Bahia the last time out.

Match preview

At home and away, we have seen two very different Botafogo sides domestically over the past couple of months of the 2025 campaign.

Davide Ancelotti’s men are unbeaten in their previous four league fixtures at home, while going winless in five successive competitive games outside Estadio Nilton Santos.

They have given up just one goal in their previous two home matches in this competition, while scoring only once in their last four away league encounters combined.

Fogo have yet to lose a league fixture this season when netting the opening goal, while they have not earned a single point away from home domestically when conceding first.

In 2025, this team are undefeated when scoring multiple times, dropping points in only one of those instances, at home to Mirassol in September (3-3).

The reigning league champions have not beaten Flamengo at home in this competition since 2024, when they claimed a 4-1 triumph in August of that year.

Since the start of October, Flamengo have lost some ground in the race for the title, going winless in their only two matches played this month.

The highest-scoring team in the league have failed to find the back of the net in consecutive Serie A fixtures and could go three games without scoring in the top flight for the first time since 2022.

Filipe Luis is in danger of losing consecutive league encounters for the first time as their manager, with his group currently three points behind Palmeiras for first.

All three of their Brasileiro defeats this year have come away from home, but they have always bounced back afterwards, winning each of their subsequent matches in the competition this year.

Flamengo have won their previous 10 league contests which took place away from home when netting multiple goals, including all seven in 2025.

Mengao are unbeaten in their last three competitive matches versus Botafogo, winning nine of their previous 10 away affairs against them.

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

Flamengo Brasileiro form:

Flamengo form (all competitions):

Team News

Knee issues may keep Kaio, Alex Telles and Bastos out of the Botafogo lineup on Wednesday, Fernando Marcal is dealing with an adductor issue and Neto is doubtful due to a thigh strain.

A hamstring injury could keep Danilo out of this upcoming match, while Nathan Ribeiro will likely be unavailable because of a forearm fracture.

On the Flamengo side, Michael and Saul Niguez are doubtful with ankle injuries, while a metatarsal fracture sustained over the summer may keep Erick Pulgar out of this clash.

Meanwhile, they will be missing two players through suspensions as Danilo and Wallace Yan de Souza Barrato were given red cards in their narrow defeat versus Bahia the last time out.

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Linck; Vitinho, Bahia, Barboza, Ricardo; Freitas, Allan; Rodriguez, Savarino, Jeffinho; Cabral

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Emerson, Cleiton, Ortiz, Lucas; Carrascal, Jorginho, de la Cruz, Araujo; Pedro, de Arrascaeta

We say: Botafogo 0-2 Flamengo

All season long, Flamengo have been a resilient bunch after a poor outing, and we trust their defensive structure and resolve will get the job done on Wednesday.

