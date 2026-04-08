Europa League
Porto
Apr 9, 2026 8.00pm
Estádio Do Dragão
Nott'm Forest

Team News: Porto vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Porto vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Porto and Nottingham Forest clash on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final. 

The two matched up during the league phase of the competition, with the Tricky Trees claiming a 2-0 win at the City Ground.

PORTO vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST

PORTO

Out: Samu Aghehowa (cruciate ligament), Luuk de Jong (knock)

Doubtful: Rodrigo Mora (thigh), Nehuen Perez (tendon)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: D Costa; A Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Sanusi; Froholdt, Varela, Fofana; Gomes, Moffi, Sainz

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Elliot Anderson (suspended), Jair Cunha (foot), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee)

Doubtful: Ola Aina (physical discomfort), Omari Hutchinson (physical discomfort)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Netz; Sangare, Dominguez; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Porto related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe