Europa League
Bologna
Apr 9, 2026 8.00pm
Stadio Renato Dall'Ara
Aston Villa

Team News: Team News: Bologna vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Team News: Bologna vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Familiar foes Aston Villa and Bologna will meet again for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday evening, locking horns for the third time in two seasons.

After losing twice at Villa Park in the last 18 months, the Rossoblu must now play host to their English rivals at Stadio Dall'Ara, where both sides will be missing some key men.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news ahead of their midweek contest.

BOLOGNA vs. ASTON VILLA

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

BOLOGNA

Out: Martin Vitik (suspended), Lukasz Skorupski (hamstring), Benjamin Dominguez (hip)

Doubtful: Jens Odgaard (thigh), Charalampos Lykogiannis (muscular), Thijs Dallinga (muscular)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ravaglia; Mario, Lucumi, Heggem, Miranda; Moro, Freuler, Ferguson; Bernardeschi, Castro, Rowe

ASTON VILLA

Out: Jadon Sancho (shoulder), Ross Barkley (ineligible), Boubacar Kamara (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins

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