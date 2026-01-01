Preview: Celtic vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 01 Jan 2026 16:40

Kicking off the New Year in style, the Scottish Premiership returns with the first Old Firm Derby of 2026 taking place at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.

Celtic will be looking to return to winning ways after a disappointing loss away to Motherwell, while Rangers ended the year with successive victories.

Match preview

Replacing interim manager Martin O'Neill at the beginning of December, Wilfred Nancy has so far set plenty of unwanted records and question marks remain over his future at the club.

The Frenchman became the first Celtic manager to lose his opening two matches, a run that soon extended to four consecutive defeats, something the club had not done since 1978.

Despite a win rate of just 28% from his first seven games, he looks set to be in the dugout for Saturday's Old Firm Derby, a fixture that takes on added significance in the current circumstances.

Celtic did enjoy wins against Aberdeen and Livingston either side of Christmas, but missed an opportunity to go level on points with league leaders Hearts after a calamitous loss away to Motherwell.

The reigning champions were booed off by their own fans in the last game and will be desperate 2026 can get off to a positive start against their biggest rivals.

© Imago / Focus Images

As for Rangers, they too have had their managerial issues this season, parting ways with unpopular Russell Martin in October.

Martin had won just five of his 17 games in charge and were, at one stage, eight points behind Celtic, but a win could send them level with their big rivals, something that seemed unprecedented a few months ago.

Danny Rohl has since steadied the ship, boasting a 50% win rate across all competitions and suffering just one league defeat, against league leaders Hearts.

Rohl's side ended the year with successive wins over Motherwell and St. Mirren, giving them a glimmer of hope in the title race.

The Gers have been able to move forward just as Celtic have slipped backwards, making for another highly anticipated Old Firm derby.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

W L L W W L

Celtic form (all competitions):

L L L W W L

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

D W W L W W

Rangers form (all competitions):

W L W L W W

Team News

© Imago

Less than a month into the job, Nancy may not know his best Celtic side just yet, but does have the luxury of naming the same XI once again.

They will however be without long-term absentees Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi.

Sebastian Tounekti and Michel-Ange Balikwisha have also been called up to the Africa Cup of Nations and will miss the Old Firm.

As for the visitors, they will be without several key players once more.

Nasser Djiga has been called up to the Africa Cup of Nations, while Oliver Antman, Nedim Bajram and Derek Cornelius all remain injured.

Expect Mikey Moore to start out wide with Jack Butland retaining his spot between the sticks.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Tierney; Hyun-Jun, Engels, McGregor, McCowan; Nygren, Maeda; Kenny

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Fernandez, Meghoma; Aasgaard, Raskin, Diomande; Gassama, Y. Chermiti, Moore

We say: Celtic 2-2 Rangers

This is one of those games where form goes out of the window, making this one tough to call. With tension high and both sides desperate for momentum, we expect a tight, cagey contest that ultimately ends with the points shared.

