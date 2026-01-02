Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs AFC Wimbledon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 02 Jan 2026 18:58

Wycombe Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon lock horns at Adams Park on Sunday in a tightly poised League One mid-table clash between 13th and 12th, respectively.

With both sides established as the division’s draw specialists and separated by just one place, fine margins could prove decisive in Buckinghamshire.

Match preview

Wycombe come into the contest having won just one of their last seven league matches, a run that has stalled any push towards the congested playoff places. Michael Duff’s men did, however, show their resilience on New Year’s Day as they came from behind to earn an impressive 1-1 draw away to league leaders Cardiff City. The Chairboys have been difficult to beat on home soil this season, recording six wins, three draws and three defeats at Adams Park. Stalemates have been a recurring theme for Wycombe, whose nine league draws is a total matched only by Sunday’s opponents - the sixth best home record in the third tier this term. © Imago Wimbledon arrive buoyed by their first victory in 11 games in all competitions, having begun 2025 with a morale-boosting London derby win over Leyton Orient. The Dons showed character in that contest by overturning a one-goal deficit to secure a 3-1 success on Thursday afternoon. Johnnie Jackson will be hoping to rediscover the form that brought eight wins from the club’s opening 13 league games and briefly placed them in playoff contention. Wimbledon also hold the psychological edge after a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture, with Wycombe managing just one victory from the last 12 meetings between the sides.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

LDWLDD

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

DDLDLW

Team News

© Imago

Following his team’s draw with the Bluebirds on Thursday, Duff is likely to stick with the same starting lineup that battled their way to a valuable point.

Skipper Jack Grimmer is expected to continue at full-back, with goalscorer Caolan Boyd-Munce also set to keep his place, while Cauley Woodrow should once again spearhead the attack.

Jackson is expected to name an unchanged side after his team’s convincing win over Leyton Orient last time out.

Aron Sasu may again be left out after missing the clash with the O’s, with Omar Bugiel and Marcus Browne likely to lead the line.

Matty Stevens, recently back from a hamstring injury after not featuring since September, could also come into consideration.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Leahy, Henderson; Onyedinma, Quitirna, Bell; Woodrow

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Lewis, Johnson; Asiimwe, Maycock, Reeves, Smith, Seddon; Browne, Bugiel

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

Both sides have built a reputation for sharing the spoils this season, and with Wycombe strong at Adams Park but short on recent wins, and Wimbledon buoyed by a confidence-boosting victory yet still finding consistency, a closely fought draw looks the most likely outcome.

