Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 22 Jan 2026 14:40

Wycombe Wanderers welcome Peterborough United to the Adams Park Stadium this Saturday, with both sides well in the hunt for the League One playoffs.

Both clubs know a win is important for their playoff ambitions, with the Chairboys only three points behind sixth-placed Huddersfield Town, while the Posh are a further point behind the hosts.

Match preview

Wycombe are currently sat ninth in the division, having won nine, drawn nine and lost eight of their 26 league fixtures this campaign, giving them a points tally of 36, leaving them three points behind sixth-placed Huddersfield.

The hosts come into this fixture unbeaten in their last four League One games, beginning this run with draws against Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City before victories over AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town.

Michael Duff’s side will be confident they can earn all three points in this fixture due to their recent record over the visitors, as they have lost just one of their 15 home Football League games against Peterborough, winning 10 and drawing four.

Home fans will be hopeful of Wycombe continuing their strong performance at the Adams Park Stadium this season, having won seven of their last 10 matches there as they aim to compete for a playoff spot.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Peterborough’s remarkable rise up the division has faltered slightly in recent weeks, as they have lost two of their last three league games, including a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth in their last fixture.

However, it must be remembered that when Luke Williams took over the Posh, they were in the bottom three of the division, as in his 17 matches in charge, he has won 10, drawn one and lost six.

A win would move them above the hosts and could potentially edge them closer to the playoffs, as they are currently four points behind Huddersfield in sixth.

Fans of the club will be hopeful they can make history, as a win could see them do a league double over Wycombe for the first time thanks to their 2-1 victory earlier in the campaign.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

W L D D W W

Peterborough United League One form:

W D W L W L

Team News

© Imago

Wycombe are set to be without Josh Scowen and Jack Grimmer with long-term injury layoffs, while Ewan Henderson was not involved in their last match and is not expected to make an appearance this weekend due to a pulled hamstring.

In more positive news there may be a debut for new loan signing Luke Harris, who has joined the League One side for the remainder of the season from Fulham.

Peterborough will be without Peter Kioso following his red card in the 89th minute after he received two yellows in their defeat to Plymouth, meaning he will serve a one-game suspension.

Meanwhile, they will also be without Thomas O’Connor, who suffered an injury early in the first half last weekend in that loss, while David Okagbue is still unavailable due to his ankle injury.

Striker Harry Leonard was stretchered off against Plymouth after suffering an awkward fall and neck injury - which required hospital tests - but he has incredibly not been ruled out of this one.

It would be a shock to see Leonard feature, though, so Pemi Aderoju may feature up front.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Casey, Hagelskjaer, Allen; Harvie, Boyd-Munce, Leahy, Huggins; Mullins, Woodrow; Onyedinma

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Lees, Nevett, Johnston; Collins, Khela; Garbett, Morgan, Lisbie; Aderoju

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Peterborough United

Wycombe’s fine defensive displays across this current unbeaten run that they find themselves on should prove to once again be decisive when they host Peterborough.

The Posh may feel they have the ability to gain a result away from home against the Chairboys due to their fine record under Williams, but they should fall just short in a similar manner to which they lost last time out to Plymouth.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.