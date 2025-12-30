Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 30 Dec 2025 15:11

Looking to start 2026 with three points in League One, Wycombe Wanderers have their toughest test of the season when they welcome league leaders Cardiff City to Adams Park on Thursday.

The Chairboys ended 2025 with a disappointing draw away to Plymouth Argyle, while the Bluebirds finished the year on a high, securing a late victory over Stevenage in the Welsh capital.

Match preview

Since Michael Duff's arrival to Wycombe Wanderers at the end of September, the club have enjoyed an upturn in form, winning ten of 21 games in charge.

However, the festive period has proven to be slightly more challenging, with the Chairboys winning just one of their last seven in all competitions, a run that has created an eight point gap between themselves and the play-off spots.

With that said, they still remain somewhat in the picture with their seven league wins, eight draws and seven losses leaving them ninth on 29 points.

One New Year's resolution Duff and his side can aim for is turning their frequent draws into wins, their eight stalemates is a league high and converting some of those results could significantly boost their play-off ambitions.

A return to winning ways on the first day of the year would not lift them any higher in League One but could close the gap that is currently building between themselves and the sides above.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Cardiff City, the Bluebirds have maintained their strong start to the season and look set to make their stay in League One a brief one.

Heading into the New Year, the Bluebirds have won 15, drawn two and lost five of their 22 League One outings, meaning Brian Barry-Murphy's men will start the year at the top of the league.

Since losing their last game before Christmas, Cardiff have followed it up with two narrow, but important, wins over Exeter City and Stevenage.

Their attacking output has been a notable success of their season so far, with just one side scoring more than their 40 goals, 11 of which have been scored by League One's joint-top scorer, Yousef Salech.

They will feel Lincoln City breathing down their neck, also being the only side to beat them in their last eight, but will know if they can start 2026 with a win, they could be six points clear at the summit.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

D L D W L D

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

L L D W L D

Cardiff City League One form:

W W W L W W

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

W W L L W W

Team News

© Imago

Jamie Mullins is expected to miss Wycombe’s New Year clash after being substituted after 29 minutes against Plymouth.

Junior Quitirna is someone Duff may turn to come into the starting XI in his place.

Captain Jack Grimmer is likely to retain his spot at full-back, while Cauley Woodrow should continue leading the line.

As for Cardiff City, they will be without several first-team players once again.

Eli King will miss the rest of the season and Rubin Colwill still faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, following an injury he picked up while away with Wales.

Salech netted a late winner last time out, and his 11 goals mean Barry-Murphy has no better option to lead the line.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Leahy, Henderson; Onyedinma, Quitirna, Bell; Woodrow

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Fish, Chambers, Bagan; Wintle, Turnbull; Kellyman, J. Colwill, Robinson; Salech

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Cardiff City

Heading into the New Year, the hosts will be hoping to return to winning ways but face a stern test in the league leaders Cardiff City. We expect the Bluebirds to start the year with three points and increase the gap at the top of the table.

