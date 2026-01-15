Preview: Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 15 Jan 2026 16:31

Northampton Town welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Sixfields Stadium on Saturday afternoon for round 27 of the 2025-26 League One campaign.

The Cobblers played out a scoreless stalemate with Bolton Wanderers in their most recent league match, while the Chairboys beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0 at Adams Park.

Match preview

Sitting 20th in the league table and only two points above Burton Albion, who currently occupy the final relegation zone spot, Northampton have struggled to find form this season.

Kevin Nolan's side are winless in their previous four league matches and have drawn their most recent two 0-0.

A big reason for their struggles is their lack of potency in front of goal, with only rock-bottom Port Vale netting fewer than the Cobblers' 22 league strikes this season.

However, Northampton have shown promising signs in the EFL Trophy and progressed to the quarter-final stage of the competition on Wednesday evening with a 4-2 win over League Two outfit Walsall.

The East Midlands side also ended a run of 10 winless matches against Wycombe when they beat Saturday's opponents 2-0 in the EFL Trophy round of 32 stage last month.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

After competing in the League One playoffs last season, it has been a fairly underwhelming campaign for Wycombe so far.

Michael Duff's side currently sit 11th in League One, six points away from both the relegation zone and the playoff positions.

However, the Chairboys do come into this weekend's match off the back of a good run of form, losing only two of their previous 15 league matches and on average conceding only one goal a game over that period.

Wycombe also have an impressive recent record against Northampton, winning nine of their previous 11 encounters with Saturday's opposition, the latest of which was a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Adams Park in September.

Having not won any of their previous seven matches on the road, the Chairboys will no doubt be concerned by their away form though, with only two sides in League One picking up fewer points on their travels this season.

Northampton Town League One form:

L

W

L

L

D

D

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

D

W

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

D

W

L

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

After an impressive midweek display, it would be no surprise if Nolan rolled out a near identical side on Saturday.

Suffering a minor setback in his recovery, Liam Shaw remains sidelined for the home team with an ACL injury.

Nolan has confirmed that Cameron McGeehan, Michael Forbes and Tyrese Fornah also remain unavailable, though the trio are expected to return within the next fortnight.

As for Wycombe, Jack Grimmer sustained a fractured back injury against Cardiff City on New Year's Day, meaning he is set for a lengthy spell off the pitch, while Ewan Henderson remains out with a pulled hamstring.

Furthermore, the Chairboys continue to be without Josh Scowen, who has not played for over nine months after sustaining an ACL injury against Leyton Orient in the 2024-25 season.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Perkins, Dyche, Willis; Wormleighton, Campbell, Taylor, Burroughs; Hoskins, Swyer, Vale

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Casey, Hagelskjaer, Allen, Harvie; Boyd-Munce, Leahy, Mullins; Quitirna, Woodrow, Onyedinma

We say: Northampton Town 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Although they are sitting dangerously close to the League One relegation zone, their EFL Trophy run has left a lot for Northampton fans to feel positive about.

Coming off a great win on Wednesday evening, we can see the home side delivering an inspired performance, pushing away from the bottom four and making their visitors wait even longer for an elusive away victory.

