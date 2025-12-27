Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 27 Dec 2025 17:56

Both Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers will be hoping to bounce back after suffering heavy defeats on Boxing Day.

The Pilgrims currently sit 20th in the League One table, just one point above the relegation zone, while the Chairboys are 10th and seven points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Plymouth saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end on Boxing Day as they were beaten 4-1 at home by Reading, with Joe Ralls getting sent off in the 12th minute after bringing down Derrick Williams and conceding a penalty.

The Royals went 3-0 up inside 20 minutes after Lewis Wing converted the spot kick and added a second, with Kamari Doyle also finding the back of the net.

However, Plymouth did rally with substitute Xavier Amaechi scoring a stunning long-range effort in the second half, but any hopes of a remarkable comeback came to an end when Lorent Tolaj had a 73rd minuted penalty saved and Jack Marriott scored Reading's fourth goal.

Head coach Tom Cleverley felt Ralls's red card was harsh and was "really proud" of his side for the way they responded after a horror start to the match.

Cleverley will be hoping the defeat is merely a bump in the road after Plymouth appeared to have turned a corner, picking up three important wins over Wycombe, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers after a run of just one victory in eight.

© Imago

Wycombe were thrashed 4-0 by Luton Town on Boxing Day, with manager Michael Duff admitting his side conceded "four of the worst goals you will ever see".

Individual errors played a part in all four goals, with goalkeeper Will Norris, defender Anders Hagelskjaer and midfielder Taylor Allen among those at fault.

Duff branded his team's display "unacceptable" and they have only won once away from home so far this season, with their solitary victory coming over Wigan Athletic in October.

Wycombe have lost their last three league games against Plymouth, including a 1-0 defeat earlier this month where Owen Oseni scored the winner for the Pilgrims.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

LLWWWL

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

WLWWWL

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

WDLDWL

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

LLLDWL

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Plymouth will be forced into making at least one change, with Brendan Wiredu expected to replace the suspended Ralls in midfield.

Defender Julio Pleguezuelo could also return after missing the last two games with a knee issue, while Brendan Galloway remains unavailable as he is away with Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cleverley will be hoping Tolaj is back to his best after his penalty miss against Reading, with the striker currently the division's joint-top scorer with 11 strikes.

Despite their poor performance against Luton, Wycombe are unlikely to make too many changes and Hagelskjaer is expected to keep his place in defence alongside Jack Grimmer, Dan Casey and Daniel Harvie.

Striker Cauley Woodrow will be back in the squad after being unable to face parent club Luton and he could lead the line, with Sam Bell moving out wide and Fred Onyedinma dropping to the bench.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Pleguezuelo, Mitchell, Sorinola; Ralls, Boateng; Benarous, Oseni, Mumba; Tolaj

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Quitirna, Leahy, Henderson, Westergaard, Bell; Woodrow

We say: Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe will still be reeling after a disastrous performance on Boxing Day, whereas Plymouth have been in much better form aside from their defeat to Reading which can be considered a one-off due to the early red card.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.