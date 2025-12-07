Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 07 Dec 2025 13:29 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 20:07

Wycombe Wanderers will be hoping to bounce back from their humiliating FA Cup exit when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Adams Park on Tuesday.

The hosts currently sit 12th in League One and are just four points off the playoffs, while the visitors are 23rd and could move out of the relegation zone with a victory.

Match preview

Wycombe have been in excellent form in the league since Michael Duff replaced Mike Dodds as manager back in September, when the club was in a relegation battle.

The Chairboys have suffered just one league defeat in 10 games under Duff to rise up the table, but a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of a struggling Exeter City side in the FA Cup on Saturday will be a major concern.

Duff admitted his side's performance "wasn't acceptable" after the game and called on his players to produce a "response" against Plymouth, having also been knocked out of the EFL Trophy by Northampton Town in the same week.

However, Wycombe are unbeaten in their last eight league games and will be buoyed by the fact they beat Plymouth 2-0 at home last month in the FA Cup, with Cauley Woodrow scoring a brace.

© Imago

Plymouth have won just five of their 18 league games so far this season and have the worst defence in the competition, having conceded 32 goals and only scored 19.

Tom Cleverley's side have suffered six defeats in their last seven league games and he admitted they were lacking ideas, quality and confidence as they were beaten 1-0 by Bradford City on Saturday.

The form of Lorent Tolaj has been a rare positive for Plymouth, with the striker currently the joint-second leading goalscorer in the league with eight strikes, but he is serving a three-match suspension after getting sent off against Northampton Town last month.

Tolaj was a huge miss against Bradford as no one else has managed to find the back of the net in Plymouth's last eight league games, while the entire 18-man matchday squad for that game had only scored four league goals between them this season.

However, one positive for the Pilgrims is the fact that experienced stars Joe Ralls and Julio Pleguezuelo are starting to find their feet, with the pair making their first league starts of the season against Bradford.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

DWWDWD

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

WDWDLL

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

LLLWLL

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

LLWLWL

Team News

© Imago

Wycombe are likely to resist the temptation to make too many changes after their defeat to Exeter, although Bradley Fink could replace Jamie Mullins as the latter was hooked at half time.

Luke Leahy is set to partner Caolan Boyd-Munce in midfield, having returned to the starting lineup against Exeter after missing Wycombe's last league game against Rotherham through suspension.

Fellow midfielder Ewan Henderson remains sidelined with a toe injury, while Josh Scowen is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury he suffered back in April.

Plymouth could hand Xavier Amaechi his first start since August after he returned from a hamstring injury to feature off the bench against Bradford.

Ralls and Pleguezuelo could make consecutive starts in midfield and defence respectively, with Malachi Boateng also expected to start in the middle of the park and Joe Edwards, Alex Mitchell and Matthew Sorinola set to round out the back four.

Owen Oseni and Bali Mumba will likely continue up front in Tolaj's absence after Cleverley opted not to pick teenage attackers Tegan Finn and Joe Hatch against Bradford, with the pair yet to produce a goal or assist in the league this season.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Taylor, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Leahy, Boyd-Munce; Onyedinma, Fink, Bell; Woodrow

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Pleguezuelo, Mitchell, Sorinola; Amaechi, Ralls, Boateng, Paterson; Oseni, Mumba

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 Plymouth Argyle

Despite Wycombe's poor performance against Exeter at the weekend, we are backing them to bounce back immediately against a struggling Plymouth side who will be missing their most important player.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.