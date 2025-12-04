Preview: Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 04 Dec 2025 13:36 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 21:02

Exeter City will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Wycombe Wanderers at St James Park in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Gary Caldwell's side are without a win in their last three games across all competitions, while the Chairboys had their 12-game unbeaten run ended by Northampton Town on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy.

Match preview

Exeter booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over National League side Halifax Town in October, with Jayden Wareham and Danny Andrew finding the back of the net.

However, the Grecians have managed only one win in five games across all competitions since then and currently sit just one point above the relegation zone in League One.

Exeter also have the joint-second worst attacking record in the league, having netted just 16 goals in 17 games, and are struggling with serious financial problems off the pitch.

They crashed out of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday after being thrashed 4-0 by Luton Town, and they will need to produce a much-improved performance on Saturday with Caldwell admitting his side were "outplayed in every department".

Wycombe, meanwhile, sit just four points off the playoffs in League One and beat Plymouth Argyle 2-0 in their first round FA Cup match last month.

The visitors boast an excellent record under manager Michael Duff, having suffered just two losses in 16 games across all competitions since he replaced Mike Dodds in the dugout back in September.

Wycombe were knocked out of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday after losing 2-0 to Northampton, with the defeat ending an impressive 12-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

The Chairboys will be keen to bounce back with a win on Saturday and recent form means they will be the favourites, despite the fact they have not beaten Exeter at St James Park since 2015.

Exeter City FA Cup form:

W

Exeter City form (all competitions):

W D W L L L

Wycombe Wanderers FA Cup form:

W

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

W W D W D L

Team News

Exeter will be without defender Ryan Rydel, winger Carlos Mendes Gomes and forward Sonny Cox, with the trio all currently dealing with injuries.

Midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes returned to action against Bradford last weekend after he was sidelined for two months with an ankle injury and the 26-year-old is likely to start against Wycombe, having been rested for Tuesday's defeat to Luton.

Striker Wareham is Exeter's leading goalscorer this season, having scored seven goals in 22 games, and he is set to lead the line ahead of Josh Magennis.

Wycombe will be hoping to welcome back goalkeeper Will Norris after he missed their last two games through illness, while midfielder Luke Leahy returned from suspension to feature against Northampton.

Fellow midfielder Ewan Henderson picked up a toe injury last month and will miss the trip to Exeter as a result, with Magnus Westergaard set to continue alongside Caolan Boyd-Munce in the centre of the park.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Turns, Fitzwater; Niskanen, Brierley, Doyle-Hayes, McMillan; Aitchison, Higgins; Wareham

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Taylor, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Boyd-Munce, Westergaard; Onyedinma, Mullins, Bell; Woodrow

We say: Exeter City 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe have been very impressive under Duff so far this season, while Exeter are in the midst of a slump in form and we are backing the visitors to triumph as a result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.