How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 29 Dec 2025 22:21

Tottenham Hotspur will kick off the new year with a Premier League away game against Brentford on Thursday.

Spurs are sitting in 11th place in the Premier League table, while Keith Andrews's side are a point better off in eighth position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the New Year's Day fixture.

What time does Brentford vs. Spurs kick off?

The contest will get underway at 8pm on Thursday evening.

Where is Brentford vs. Spurs being played?

Spurs boss Thomas Frank is set to return to the Gtech Community Stadium for the first time since leaving his position as Brentford head coach at the end of last season.

Frank was on the losing side when Tottenham recorded a 2-0 victory on their most recent visit to Brentford in February.

How to watch Brentford vs. Spurs in the UK

TV channels

Sky customers will be able to watch the game live on the Sky Sports Premier League channel.

Streaming

The match is also available to watch on Sky Go or on the Sky Sports app. Alternatively, non-Sky customers can access the game by purchasing a NOW TV pass.

Highlights

Match highlights will be shown on Match of the Day, which starts at 10:40pm on BBC One on Thursday. There will also be highlights on the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Brentford and Spurs?

Brentford will be looking to record a third consecutive victory after following a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers with a dominant 4-1 victory against Bournemouth.

The Bees have not beaten Tottenham Hotspur at home since March 1948, but they can take confidence from the fact that they have won four of their previous five matches at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Meanwhile, Spurs will be aiming to record a second consecutive win after beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday.

Frank could complete a league double over his former club after overseeing a 2-0 success in the reverse fixture earlier this month.