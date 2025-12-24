Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 24 Dec 2025 15:49

Plymouth Argyle will be hoping to continue their good form when they welcome Reading to Home Park on Friday.

The Pilgrims currently sit 17th in the League One table, just two points clear of the relegation zone, while the Royals are only place above them due to a superior goal difference.

Match preview

Plymouth have won their last three league games and moved out of the bottom four for the first time since October after they thrashed second-bottom Doncaster Rovers 5-1 last weekend.

Owen Oseni and Xavier Amaechi both found the back of the net for Tom Cleverley's side, but Lorent Tolaj was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick and notched an assist.

Tolaj is the league's top scorer with 11 strikes in 18 games and is responsible for almost half of the 26 goals Plymouth have scored this season.

Cleverley is now feeling "more content" after the big win over Doncaster and the fact that League One is proving hugely competitive this season means they could rocket up the table if they continue their winning ways, with just nine points separating the Pilgrims from the playoffs.

© Imago / PPAUK

Reading picked up a huge win over promotion chasing Luton Town in their last game, with goals from Lewis Wing, Jack Marriott and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan earning them a 3-2 victory.

The Royals have been a mixed bag under Leam Richardson, with three wins, two defeats and one draw in the league since he replaced Noel Hunt as manager in October.

Richardson has admitted that Reading are a work-in-progress, but he was delighted with the win over Luton and is hopeful they can build some real momentum over the festive period.

They have been buoyed by the return of top scorer Marriott from a hamstring injury, with the Luton game his first start under Richardson, and the 31-year-old boasts the best goals per minute ratio in the league with a goal every 113 minutes.

Reading also have an historical edge over their rivals, having only suffered three defeats to Plymouth in 14 meetings across all competitions with their most recent loss as far back as 2009.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

WLLWWW

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

LWLWWW

Reading League One form:

WDWLLW

Reading form (all competitions):

WDWLLW

Team News

© Imago

Plymouth could welcome back midfielder Caleb Watts and defender Julio Pleguezuelo on Friday from injury, although Watts is unlikely to start after missing more than three months with a hamstring issue.

Pleguezuelo missed the win over Doncaster with a swollen knee and he could replace Mathias Ross at the back, with Matthew Sorinola set to continue at left-back with Brendan Galloway away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Zimbabwe.

Reading, meanwhile, will be without midfielder Andy Rinomhota having withdrawn from Zimbabwe's Africa Cup of Nations squad because of an "urgent family matter".

Winger Paddy Lane has missed the last five games with a tendon injury and is not expected to feature against Plymouth, with Richardson likely to continue with Daniel Kyerewaa and Randell Williams out wide.

Marriott will once again lead the line and Wing and Charlie Savage are expected to continue their impressive partnership in midfield.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Mitchell, Pleguezuelo, Sorinola; Ralls, Boateng; Benarous, Oseni, Mumba; Tolaj

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Yiadom, O'Connor, Williams, Dorsett; Savage, Wing; Williams, Doyle, Kyerewaa; Marriott

We say: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Reading

Plymouth head into this match with some real momentum after three wins on the bounce and the fact that Reading have only picked up one win away from home this season means we are backing the Pilgrims to emerge victorious.

