Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 11 Dec 2025 23:45 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 05:58

Desperate to escape the League One relegation zone, Plymouth Argyle will welcome Rotherham United to Home Park on Saturday.

The Pilgrims will be hoping to build on their win last time out, while the Millers are aiming to bounce back from a defeat.

Match preview

When Plymouth were relegated from the Championship at the end of 2024-25, they would have been looking at making an immediate return to the second tier, but this term has not gone according to plan so far.

Tom Cleverley's side currently sit a shocking 23rd in the table, where their tally of 19 points sees them 12 behind sixth-placed Stevenage after 19 games.

That being said, the Pilgrims took a step in the right direction on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory on the road against Wycombe Wanderers, courtesy of a second-half Owen Oseni effort, and the manager will be delighted to see his team keep a clean sheet.

However, before Plymouth even consider a potential playoff push, they need to climb out of the bottom four, but with three consecutive defeats at Home Park ahead of this clash - as well as four losses from their last five home league games - fans would be forgiven for feeling nervous.

In any case, a crucial three points would be enough to lift Cleverley's men up to 18th, and they could end the matchweek level on points with 17th-placed Reading and 16th-placed Mansfield Town in a best-case scenario.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Rotherham have proven to be one of the most resilient teams in League One over the past couple of months, and they will be hoping to distance themselves from the drop zone at the weekend.

Matt Hamshaw's side enjoyed a nine-game unbeaten streak in the third tier throughout October and November, though they only won four of those matches, and their inability to secure victories has prevented them from rising up the table.

The Millers find themselves a mere 15th in the standings prior to Saturday's contest, and with only one triumph from their last six league games, they are just five points ahead of their struggling opponents.

Additionally, Rotherham's undefeated run came to an end on Wednesday when they were throughly beaten 3-0 by Blackpool, and it remains to be seen whether they can respond strongly given that their last League One loss occurred as part of a three-game losing streak back in September.

However, fans will make the trip with confidence after seeing the visitors win three and draw two of their five most recent away clashes across all competitions.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

Rotherham United League One form:

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Plymouth will be without striker Aribim Pepple, who has been dealing with an injury for the past month, while fellow forward Lorent Tolaj is suspended due to the red card he earned against Northampton Town, so Owen Oseni should continue up top on Saturday, supported by Owen Dale and Matthew Sorinola.

Elsewhere, Brendan Wiredu and Malachi Boateng could start in the centre of the park behind Jamie Paterson, given that Caleb Watts is unavailable due to a hamstring injury, and Ayman Benarous is a doubt.

As for Rotherham, they are missing 20-year-old centre-back Lenny Agbaire once again, though he could make a return in the near future as he works his way back following successful surgery on a groin issue, and left-sided defender Zak Jules is a doubt.

With that in mind, Hamshaw may opt for a back three of Joe Rafferty, Hamish Douglas and Jamal Baptiste this weekend, after Reece James was substituted early on with a problem against Blackpool.

At the opposite end of the pitch, the Millers are looking a little light considering that strikers Kion Etete and Joshua Kayode are out, while Sam Nombe and Everton loanee Martin Sherif's fitness is uncertain.

In their absence, Jordan Hugill will be on hand to start at centre-froward, and he is likely to be backed up out wide by Ar'jany Martha and Marvin Kaleta, who came on for the injured Josh Benson last time out.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Pleguezuelo, Mitchell, Galloway; Sarpong-Wiredu, Boateng; Dale, Paterson, Sorinola; Oseni

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Douglas, Baptiste; Hall, Gore, Spence, Powell; Martha, Hugill, Kaleta

We say: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Rotherham United

Plymouth may have earned an important win against Wycombe last time out, but their general inconsistency in 2025-26 - as well as their poor recent home record - suggests that they could struggle on Saturday.

By contrast, Rotherham were beaten in League One for the first time since September in midweek, but their proven history of delivering on the road in recent months could see them come out on top.

