Arsenal injury news: Gunners 'concerned' after key player's rehabilitation hits unexpected complication

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jan 2026 04:04 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 04:04

The technical staff at Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the recovery of a player with extreme caution to avoid any further long-term complications.

Despite the positive momentum on the pitch, the Gunners are continuing to manage a complex injury situation involving several key first-team players.

Mikel Arteta's team secured a notable Champions League triumph over Inter Milan on Tuesday evening to keep the Gunners unblemished in Europe.

However, all is not well on the injury front, with fresh reports highlighting the club's worries.

One major concern for the North London club reportedly involves the fitness of a primary attacking asset who has been sidelined for the vast majority of the season.

Arsenal injury news: Gunners 'concerned' over key player

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Kai Havertz has suffered another significant setback in his recovery from a long-standing knee problem.

The Germany international sustained ligament damage during the opening game of the season against Manchester United and has not started a match since August.

While he recently made brief cameos in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, his knee has reportedly reacted poorly to the increased workload.

The club were forced to omit the 26-year-old from several matchday squads this month to manage his rehabilitation more effectively.

Arteta is understood to be determined not to gamble on the fitness of one of his most trusted offensive players.

Long-term fitness fears 'emerge' for Gunners forward Havertz

The above source further suggests that there are growing fears at London Colney that the recurring inflammation could have lasting ramifications for the forward's career.

The medical department may be required to settle for a prolonged period of load management rather than having the player fully available for every fixture.

Havertz remains a vital component of the tactical setup in North London due to his pressing intensity and adaptability.

However, the ex-Chelsea man's absence could force the recruitment team to consider whether further reinforcements are needed in the final third before the winter deadline.