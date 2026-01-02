Preview: Sevilla vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 02 Jan 2026 18:39 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 18:42

Levante's search for their first La Liga win since the start of October will continue on Sunday afternoon, when they make the trip to Estadio Ramon to tackle Sevilla.

The visitors are bottom of the La Liga table, only picking up 10 points from their 16 matches this season, while Sevilla are 10th, boasting 20 points from their opening 17 games of 2025-26.

Match preview

Sevilla have a record of six wins, two draws and nine defeats from their 17 league matches this season, with a total of 20 points leaving them in 10th spot in the division.

Los Nervionenses entered the winter break in Spain off the back of a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid, and they were also beaten by Alaves in the Copa del Rey on December 17, so the hosts will enter this match off the back of successive defeats.

Matias Almeyda's side are only actually three points behind seventh-placed Celta Vigo, while they sit five points outside of the relegation zone.

Sevilla's home form this season has been disappointing, losing four of their eight matches, while Levante have been much better away from their own stadium this term, claiming eight of their 10 points on their travels.

Los Nervionenses have actually won their last four matches against Levante, including a 3-2 victory when the pair last locked horns in April 2022.

© Imago

Levante have lost eight of their last nine matches against Sevilla, with their last victory in this fixture coming back in April 2018.

The Frogs are the reigning Segunda Division champions, and they started the current season well, but it has been a struggle in recent months, with only 10 points from 16 matches leaving them at the bottom of the division.

Luis Castro was appointed head coach of Levante on December 20, with the 45-year-old arriving off the back of a short spell with Nantes.

Levante have not found it difficult to score goals this season, having netted 17 times in their 16 matches, but it has been a struggle down the other end of the field, conceding 29, which is the second-worst defensive record in the division.

The Frogs, as mentioned, have been much better on their travels this season, and they will be looking to record a first away win over Sevilla since January 2014.

Sevilla La Liga form:

WLLDWL

Sevilla form (all competitions):

LWDWLL

Levante La Liga form:

LLLLLD

Levante form (all competitions):

LLWLLD

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Sevilla will be without the services of Gabriel Suazo through injury, while Marcao (suspended), Akor Adams (AFCON) and Chidera Ejuke (AFCON) are also absent; Ruben Vargas will need to be assessed due to a muscular issue.

Isaac Romero has been Sevilla's most productive attacker this season, finding the back of the net on four occasions, while there should also be a spot in the final third of the field for the experienced Alexis Sanchez.

Andres Castrin is also set to feature in the middle of the defence, while there is likely to be a spot at left-sided wing-back for Oso.

As for Levante, Roger Brugue and Unai Elgezabal are out of the match through injury, while Manu Sanchez is suspended.

Etta Eyong has scored six times in La Liga this season, but the striker is absent due to his involvement for Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivan Romero has scored four times in 15 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, and the 24-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Azpilicueta, Gudelj, Castrin; Carmona, Agoume, Mendy, Oso; Sow; Romero, Sanchez

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, De la Fuente, Moreno, Pampin; Garcia, Martinez, Arriaga, Vencedor, Alvarez; Romero

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Levante

Levante will be hoping that a change of manager can change their fortunes, and we are backing the basement side to claim a welcome point at Estadio Ramon this weekend.

