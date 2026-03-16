Marcus Rashford latest: Significant Barcelona decision could accelerate permanent transfer from Man Utd

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Mar 2026 12:37 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 12:41

Marcus Rashford's hopes of joining Barcelona on a permanent deal from Manchester United have received a significant boost following the re-election of club president Joan Laporta.

Last month, Laporta resigned from his post in line with club statutes in order to stand for re-election on Sunday, and he fended off competition from Victor Font to win just over 68% of the vote.

Barcelona have announced that the 63-year-old will officially begin his second successive term - and fourth overall - from July 1.

"It makes us unstoppable," Laporta said. "No-one will stop us. Exciting years lie ahead. They will be the best of our lives.

"This is a wonderful club, where the members elect their president and their board of directors. A club unique in the world, truly extraordinary."

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Laporta re-election could boost Rashford's hopes of permanent Barca move

This development not only bodes well for Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, who is set to remain in charge, but it could also benefit a number of first-team stars, including on-loan forward Rashford.

The England international is enjoying a season-long loan spell at Camp Nou from Man United and Barcelona have an option to sign the 28-year-old on a permanent deal for €30m (£26m) in the summer.

Initial uncertainty over Barcelona’s presidency sparked rumours that Rashford may not join the club permanently, but the return of Laporta – know to be a huge supporter of the attacker – could help accelerate negotiations in the coming months.

Recently speaking to reporters about the future of Rashford, Laporta said: "We could extend the loan further; it depends on what (sporting director) Deco wants.

"There are formulas, such as paying part of the buy option to Manchester United and figuring out the rest later."

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Rashford and Barcelona bidding to win the treble this season

Rashford himself has expressed his desire to extend his stay at Barcelona, telling ESPN in October: “For sure [I want to stay].

“I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour.”

Rashford has recorded 10 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions this season and remains in contention to win three major pieces of silverware, with Flick’s side sitting top of La Liga, through to the Copa del Rey final and competing in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Rashford is in contention to play for Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 second leg against Newcastle United on Wednesday, having scored twice in a 2-1 League Phase win against the Premier League side earlier this season.