Man Utd transfer news: Joshua Zirkzee informs Red Devils of 'January decision' amid Roma, Juventus talk

By Matt Law | 31 Jan 2026 13:03 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 13:21

Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly told Manchester United that he wants to remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

The attacker's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Roma and Juventus both believed to be keen to sign the Netherlands international before the end of the January window.

However, according to The Sun, Zirkzee wants to remain with the 20-time English champions for at least the rest of the season, with a decision on his future then being made this summer.

The ex-Bologna forward has missed Man United's last two games against Manchester City and Arsenal through injury, but he has been back in training ahead of Sunday's clash with Fulham.

Man United head coach Michael Carrick was quizzed on Zirkzee's future during his press conference to preview the weekend fixture with Marco Silva's side.

Zirkzee 'informs' Man Utd of desire to remain at Old Trafford

"Josh is just trying to work to get fit. It was great to have him back. That is as far as it goes," Carrick told reporters on Friday.

The 24-year-old has had a frustrating campaign, only managing two goals and one assist in 16 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Zirkzee has a contract with Man United until the summer of 2029, with the option of a further 12 months, but it would be a surprise if he stayed at Old Trafford heading into next season.

It has been a struggle for the Dutchman in English football, only managing nine goals and four assists in 65 appearances in all competitions.

Zirkzee has struggled since arriving at Old Trafford

There is not an obvious route into the Man United XI for Zirkzee, with the only two positions in the side open for the Dutchman being the number 10 and centre-forward spot.

Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes are all ahead of Zirkzee in the pecking order when it comes to the spots through the middle.

Man United only have Premier League football to focus on for the remainder of the season, and it is difficult to see where the minutes are coming from for Zirkzee.

A lack of action could cost the Dutchman the chance to feature for his country at the 2026 World Cup, and there is still believed to be a chance that the attacker could leave before the January market closes for business.