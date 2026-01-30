Man Utd could be active late in January transfer window after "never say never" message from Michael Carrick

By Matt Law | 30 Jan 2026 13:59

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has suggested that his club could be active in the latter stages of the January transfer window.

Joshua Zirkzee's future continues to be called into question, with Roma and Juventus both thought to be considering moves for the Netherlands international before the winter market closes at the start of next week.

Zirkzee is now back in training after a muscular issue, and it is believed to be possible that the attacker could depart in the coming days, potentially opening up space in the squad for a new player to be signed.

Man United are believed to be looking to add a midfielder to their squad, while Patrick Dorgu's hamstring injury, which could keep the Denmark international out for up to 10 weeks, has potentially opened the door for a left-sided player to arrive.

When questioned on Zirkzee's future, Carrick told reporters: "Josh is just trying to work to get fit. It was great to have him back. That is as far as it goes."

However, the Man United head coach has suggested that there could be movement before the window closes for business.

"I think we are just working through it, never say never. It is sometimes in our control or out of it. I am calm we have shown what we are capable of," said Carrick when questioned on the mid-season market.

It would be a surprise if Man United signed a direct replacement for Zirkzee considering their options in the final third of the field.

Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Benjamin Sesko, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha are among those available for selection, in addition to Mason Mount, who could be a direct replacement for Dorgu down the left.

Carrick hails "important player" Mount

Mount was an unused substitute against Arsenal last time out, though, while he only featured for the very final moments of the Manchester derby.

Carrick was asked about the Englishman during his press conference and said that he was a "big fan" of the former Chelsea attacker.

"Big fan of Mason, there is so many good things to like about him. That's why we have a squad. I like Mason a lot and he is an important player for this team and this club," added Carrick.

Mount has scored three goals and registered one assist in 19 appearances for Man United in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.