Man United injury news: Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick delivers triple update ahead of Fulham battle

By Matt Law | 30 Jan 2026 13:44 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 14:01

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that Joshua Zirkzee is back training with the team ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Fulham.

Zirkzee, who continues to be linked with a late January departure, has missed Man United's last couple of matches due to a minor muscular problem.

The Netherlands international is now back in training, but Matthijs de Ligt's situation remains unchanged, with the centre-back still absent due to a back injury.

De Ligt will therefore miss a 12th straight match for Man United this weekend.

Carrick also opened up on Patrick Dorgu's injury blow - the in-form Denmark international suffered a hamstring injury in the latter stages of last weekend's 3-2 success over Arsenal and is now facing up to 10 weeks on the sidelines.

© Imago / News Images

Zirkzee back in training but De Ligt still absent for Man Utd

"Josh is back training. He has been out for a short amount of time. Pat unfortunately is going to be out for a period of time," Carrick told reporters during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

"Disappointing because he has had a good couple of weeks, it is looking serious. A few weeks out, we will have to see. It is part of football. De Ligt is not training with us."

When asked about losing Dorgu, Carrick added: "It is not ideal we don't want to lose good players. Part of having a squad and being able to cover certain things. It is the nature of the beast."

Man United will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the Premier League on Sunday when an in-form Fulham make the trip to Old Trafford.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Carrick brands Fulham a "tough" opponent

Carrick is under no illusions as to the size of the task facing Red Devils, branding the clash with Marco Silva's side "a tough game".

"I don't think we need to make too much of it. The feeling in the group and the squad, the past is not too relevant in terms of what has worked before," said the Man United head coach.

"It is a tough game, a really tough challenge. We are not taking anything for granted, that would be bang out of order. We will deal with game in front of us.

"Consistency is the key to success it is one of the most difficult things to achieve. It takes so much and having to cope emotionally. We are working towards it, we have had a great couple of weeks. It is about keeping the mind in the right place."

Man United's return of six points from their last two matches has moved them into fourth spot in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.