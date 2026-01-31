Spurs latest: Thomas Frank on late transfer targets and long-term club vision

By Seye Omidiora | 31 Jan 2026 03:36 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 03:37

Thomas Frank has made a transfer window admission ahead of the February 2 deadline.

Tottenham Hotspur have already bolstered their ranks with the high-profile arrival of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and Brazilian left-back Souza earlier this month.

However, these additions have been offset by the departure of Brennan Johnson, who completed a move to Crystal Palace.

Frank has faced increasing scrutiny in recent weeks as his side remain winless in the league since the turn of the year.

Despite the mounting pressure, the Danish is believed to retain the support of the board as he looks to address a growing injury list before Monday's deadline.

Frank refuses to rule out late loan reinforcements

© Imago / Mark Pain

Frank has admitted that Spurs could still enter the loan market to provide cover for their depleted squad.

The Spurs boss is adamant that the club will not be forced into panic buys or short-term fixes that do not align with their long-term strategic goals.

“I’m definitely not saying ‘no’ to [a loan], or that it can’t happen,” Frank told reporters on Friday via The Evening Standard.

“But I think that if you look at the market, there’s not that much that has happened so far. When you look across, there are not that many players available.”

Despite the concession regarding the current market being relatively quiet with few high-quality options available, he remains open to temporary deals.

Frank has previously employed this method during his spell at Brentford, arranging initial loan deals for players such as Michael Kayode and Kevin Schade.

This strategy enables the coaching staff to evaluate a player’s technical suitability and character before committing to a permanent transfer.

Tottenham prepared to wait for right profiles despite attacking shortage

© Imago / Mark Pain

It remains to be seen whether the Spurs hierarchy will sanction further business given the uncertainty surrounding the club's current domestic form.

Frank underlined the commitment of the club owners to financing a sustainable recruitment plan rather than simply throwing money at immediate problems.

“We’re still in the market, so it’s not that we’re not trying,” he continued. “But it’s just that the short term also needs to be with a long-term view. That’s a big thing.”

Tottenham currently find themselves short of attacking depth following Johnson's exit and significant fitness concerns regarding several key first-team stars, including Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski, Muhammed Kudus and James Maddison.

Ultimately any late arrivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will need to satisfy Frank's requirement for a long-term vision despite the immediate need for results.