Qarabag FK vs Newcastle United: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Calum Burrowes | 15 Feb 2026 16:52 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 16:53

Newcastle United will make the 2,529-mile journey to Azerbaijan when they take on Qarabag FK in the Champions League knockout round playoff on Wednesday night.

The pair are fighting it out for a spot in the last-16 stage of the tournament, after failing to finish in the top eight of the league-phase.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Wednesday's fixture.

What time does Qarabag FK vs. Newcastle United kick off?

The Champions League fixture will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday night.

Where is Qarabag FK vs. Newcastle United being played?

This game will take place at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, a ground that holds 31,200 fans and is in the country's capital.

How to watch Qarabag FK vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

For UK viewers, the game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to watch the match on the Discovery+ website, or on the Discovery+ app, which is available on phones, tablets and games consoles.

Highlights

Viewers will be able to access highlights on TNT Sport Football's YouTube page following the match. Discovery+ will also have a recap of the game on their platform, while clips of key moments are likely to be posted on TNT Sport Football's X account.

What is at stake for Qarabag FK vs. Newcastle United

Eddie Howe's side come into this clash as clear favourites and will be hoping to follow up their FA Cup win over Aston Villa with another away victory.

While Qarabag FK finished 22nd in the league phase, compared to Newcastle’s 12th-place finish, they know they face a difficult challenge and will be hoping to make the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium a fortress.

The hosts come into Wednesday's tie on the back of successive league victories, after a 1-0 win against Mil-Mugan leaves them one point off first place in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

A place in the next stage of the Champions League will only be confirmed when the sides meet again at St James' Park on Tuesday, 24 February.