Team News: Chelsea vs. Port Vale injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

League One basement club Port Vale travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Premier League side Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening.
A place in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium is up for grabs, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
CHELSEA vs. PORT VALE
CHELSEA
Out: Enzo Fernandez (disciplinary reasons), Reece James (thigh), Trevoh Chalobah (ankle), Levi Colwill (knee), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspended)
Doubtful: Benoit Badiashile (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Acheampong; Tosin, Badiashile, Hato; Lavia, Essugo; Neto, Estevao, Garnacho; Delap
PORT VALE
Out: Ben Heneghan (head), George Byres (unspecified). Jayden Stockley (calf)
Doubtful: Ryan Croasdale (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gauci; Lawrence-Gabriel, C. Hall Humphreys, John, Gordon; Ojo, Walters; Waine, Brown, Archer