FA Cup
Chelsea
Apr 4, 2026 5.15pm
7
0
HT : 3 0
FT Stamford Bridge
Port Vale
  • Jorrel Hato 2' goal
  • João Pedro 25' goal
  • Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel 42' goal
  • Tosin Adarabioyo 57' goal
  • Alejandro Garnacho 61' yellowcard
  • Liam Delap 61' yellowcard
  • Dário Essugo 62' yellowcard
  • Andrey Santos 69' goal
  • Ryan Kavuma-McQueen 78' yellowcard
  • Estêvão 82' goal
  • Josh Acheampong 85' yellowcard
  • Josh Acheampong 86' yellowcard
  • Alejandro Garnacho 90'+2' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Andre Gray 65'
  • yellowcard George Hall 65'
  • yellowcard E. Campbell 65'
  • yellowcard E. Campbell 66'
  • yellowcard George Hall 66'
  • yellowcard E. Archer 74'
  • yellowcard Tyler Magloire 85'

Team News: Chelsea vs. Port Vale injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Chelsea vs. Port Vale injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

League One basement club Port Vale travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Premier League side Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

A place in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium is up for grabs, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA vs. PORT VALE

 

CHELSEA

Out: Enzo Fernandez (disciplinary reasons), Reece James (thigh), Trevoh Chalobah (ankle), Levi Colwill (knee), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspended)

Doubtful: Benoit Badiashile (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Acheampong; Tosin, Badiashile, Hato; Lavia, Essugo; Neto, Estevao, Garnacho; Delap

PORT VALE

Out: Ben Heneghan (head), George Byres (unspecified). Jayden Stockley (calf)

Doubtful: Ryan Croasdale (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gauci; Lawrence-Gabriel, C. Hall Humphreys, John, Gordon; Ojo, Walters; Waine, Brown, Archer

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