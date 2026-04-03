Team News: Chelsea vs. Port Vale injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Apr 2026 17:15 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 19:33

League One basement club Port Vale travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Premier League side Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

A place in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium is up for grabs, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Enzo Fernandez (disciplinary reasons), Reece James (thigh), Trevoh Chalobah (ankle), Levi Colwill (knee), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspended)

Doubtful: Benoit Badiashile (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Acheampong; Tosin, Badiashile, Hato; Lavia, Essugo; Neto, Estevao, Garnacho; Delap

PORT VALE

Out: Ben Heneghan (head), George Byres (unspecified). Jayden Stockley (calf)

Doubtful: Ryan Croasdale (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gauci; Lawrence-Gabriel, C. Hall Humphreys, John, Gordon; Ojo, Walters; Waine, Brown, Archer