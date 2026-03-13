Preview: Go Ahead Eagles vs NAC Breda - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 13 Mar 2026 19:31

Two teams embroiled in the relegation battle - albeit to varying degrees - go head-to-head at De Adelaarshorst on Sunday evening, as Go Ahead Eagles host NAC Breda to wrap up round 27 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season.

The hosts begin the weekend five points clear of the drop zone, while their visitors have less room for error, sitting second-bottom in the table, three points adrift of safety.

Match preview

Go Ahead went into their meeting with FC Twente buoyed by a run of two straight wins, but were brought back down to earth by a 4-1 defeat on Sunday, though you could argue the scoreline was harsh on their performance.

Regardless, Melvin Boel's men missed the chance to close the gap to five points in the race for European qualification, and with eight points now separating them from eighth-placed Heerenveen, hopes of a second consecutive continental campaign are fading fast.

Yet to lose back-to-back home matches this season, the pride of the IJssel Kowet will now aim to bounce back from their heaviest home defeat since a 4-0 loss to Stuttgart in the Europa League last November.

Unbeaten in nine of the last 10 meetings across all competitions with Breda (W6, D3), Go Ahead have had the edge in this fixture of late. However, they did lose the most recent encounter 1-0.

With each of their final four matches coming against teams currently in the top seven, Sunday's hosts will hope to have put significant distance between themselves and the relegation zone before facing a daunting end-of-season run-in.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

For the second week running, Breda conceded three goals, but unlike their 3-0 defeat to Telstar, they managed to claim a point from Sunday's thrilling 3-3 draw with Feyenoord at Rat Verlegh Stadion.

Carl Hoefkens's side twice fought back from a goal down to take a 3-2 lead into half-time, only for the league's top scorer, Ayase Ueda, to level the scores early in the second half.

Following Telstar's resounding win over Fortuna Sittard, Breda have now dropped to 17th in the standings and are staring at a return to the second division after flirting with relegation for much of last season.

A lack of consistent firepower has been the major issue for Parel van het Zuiden, who sat bottom of the league for goals scored prior to their three-goal display against Feyenoord.

With just one win from 12 away league matches this term (D4, L7), Sunday's visitors need to improve on their travels to stand a realistic chance of survival.

Having conceded the opener in six of their last eight games, Breda have often been undone by slow starts, something they cannot afford to repeat this weekend.

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

D

L

L

W

W

L

NAC Breda Eredivisie form:

D

L

W

W

L

D

Team News

© Iconsport

Pim Saathof and Robbin Weijenberg are sidelined with knee injuries. Saathof is yet to make his first appearance since returning from a loan spell at Kongsvinger, while Weijenberg has featured just twice this season.

Gerrit Nauber (leg) is also unavailable for the hosts, but Kenzo Goudmijn could return this weekend after missing the last two matches with a knee issue.

After scoring just once in his first 17 league appearances this term, Jakob Breum has netted twice in his last three outings, making him one to watch.

Leo Greiml endured a disappointing return from injury against Feyenoord, receiving his marching orders and now set to serve a suspension on Sunday.

Greiml is joined by Moussa Soumano - sidelined with an ankle injury - as Breda's only guaranteed absentees, following Denis Odoi's return last time out.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Sampsted, Dirksen, Kramer, Adelgaard; Suray, Meulensteen, Breum; Tengstedt, Edvardsen, Margaret

NAC Breda possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Kemper, Leemans, Mahmutovic; Sowah, Balard, Holtby, Brym; Salama, Nassoh, Ayew

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 1-0 NAC Breda

Go Ahead Eagles are historically dominant at home against NAC Breda, unbeaten in the last seven meetings at De Adelaarshorst.

While NAC showed spirit in a recent 3-3 draw with Feyenoord, their poor away record and lack of attacking edge point to a narrow, low-scoring victory for the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.