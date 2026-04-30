West Ham lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Apr 2026 17:05 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 18:45

West Ham United head coach Nuno Espirito Santo should have a fully-fit squad at his disposal for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The relegation-threatened Hammers secured an important 2-1 victory over Everton last weekend and Nuno may be tempted to stick with the same starting lineup against the Bees.

After scoring a stoppage-time equaliser last time out, Callum Wilson will be pushing for a start up front, but Valentin Castellanos and Pablo Felipe are both expected to retain their places in the first XI.

Captain Jarrod Bowen will continue on the right flank; only Bruno Fernandes (19) has assisted more PL goals this season than Bowen (10), who is just two assists away from becoming the first West Ham player to register 50 in the division.

Crysencio Summerville will likely continue on the left side of attack, while Mateus Fernandes and Tomas Soucek should continue as a centre-midfield pairing, forcing Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts and Mohamadou Kante to remain as options on the bench.

Kyle Walker-Peters has been preferred to Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back in recent weeks, and he could retain his starting spot in a back four alongside Axel Disasi, Konstantinos Mavropanos and El Hadji Malick Diouf, with goalkeeper Mads Hermanson between the sticks.

West Ham United poosible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

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