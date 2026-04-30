Brentford lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Apr 2026 17:05 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 17:52

Brentford could be without up to five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo (both knee), Vitaly Janelt (ankle) and Rico Henry (thigh) all remain sidelined through injury, while Jordon Henderson will be assessed after missing the last four games with an unspecified issue.

The Bees are looking to end a six-game winless run (D5 L1) and head coach Keith Andrews will weigh up whether to stick with the same starting lineup that began the 2-1 defeat at Man United on Monday, or make a couple of changes.

A back four of Michael Kayode, Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins and Keane Lewis-Potter is likely to remain intact in front of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, though Aaron Hickey could be selected to start at left-back, which would allow Lewis-Potter to operate further forward.

Josh Dasilva was back in the matchday squad on Monday for the first time in over 800 days after a troublesome period out injured. The 27-year-old should be available this weekend, but he is not expected to replace either Mathias Jensen, Yehor Yarmolyuk or Mikkel Damsgaard in midfield.

Golden Boot-chasing Igor Thiago will be hoping to add to his 21 Premier League goals, and he could be supported in attack by Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara, though Reiss Nelson will be hoping to force his way into the first XI.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

> Click here to see how West Ham United could line up against Brentford