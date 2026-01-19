Preview: Qarabag FK vs Eintracht Frankfurt - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 19 Jan 2026 17:48

Qarabag FK will welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on Wednesday for a crucial UEFA Champions League league-phase fixture as both sides aim to strengthen their positions heading into the final stretch of the competition.

The Horsemen are 22nd in the standings with seven points and are targeting a top-24 finish, while the visitors sit 30th with four points, eight places behind their hosts and currently outside the qualification positions.

Match preview

Qarabag enter the fixture having enjoyed a competitive Champions League campaign so far, with the Azerbaijani champions collecting seven points from their first six league-phase matches through two wins, one draw and three defeats.

Those results have kept Qurban Qurbanov’s side firmly in contention for progression and underlined their growing credibility at this level, with notable victories over FC Copenhagen at home and SL Benfica away complemented by a draw against Chelsea.

Qarabag have continued to rely on a possession-oriented approach focused on ball circulation and attacking width, a philosophy that has delivered attacking rewards this season but has also left them exposed defensively at times during the league phase.

Across all competitions, Qarabag’s last six matches have produced three wins, one draw and two defeats, with 14 goals scored and nine conceded, while their home form in Baku has remained a key strength marked by an aggressive attacking approach and territorial control.

Qarabag have previously faced Eintracht Frankfurt twice in their history during the 2013 Europa League qualifying rounds, when the German side progressed with a 4-1 aggregate victory following 2-0 and 2-1 wins.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Eintracht Frankfurt arrive in Azerbaijan amid significant upheaval after the Bundesliga club confirmed the dismissal of head coach Dino Toppmoller on Sunday following a run of disappointing domestic and European results driven largely by defensive struggles and just two points collected since the start of the new calendar year.

Interim responsibility has been handed to U21 coach Dennis Schmitt and U19 coach Alexander Meier, who will jointly oversee preparations for the trip to Baku as Frankfurt seek immediate stability and improved defensive organisation.

The Eagles’ Champions League campaign has fallen short of expectations, with only four points taken from six league-phase matches through one win, one draw and four defeats, including heavy losses such as 5-1 defeats to Atletico Madrid and Liverpool and a 3-0 loss to Atalanta that exposed ongoing defensive weaknesses.

Frankfurt’s recent form across all competitions has done little to ease concerns, as their last six matches have yielded one win, three draws and two defeats with 11 goals scored and 12 conceded, a lack of defensive solidity that ultimately contributed to the managerial change.

With Qarabag looking to consolidate a promising league-phase position and Frankfurt attempting to spark a revival under interim leadership, the meeting in Baku is set to be defined by contrasting circumstances as continuity and home confidence face uncertainty and transition in a pivotal Champions League contest.

Qarabag FK Champions League form:

WWLDLL

Qarabag FK form (all competitions):

WDLWLW

Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League form:

WLLDLL

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

LWDDLD

Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

Qurban Qurbanov has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the fixture, although midfielder Kady Borges remains sidelined with a left fibula injury sustained on Matchday 4 against Chelsea, with the club previously confirming he would be ruled out for up to 10 weeks.

Defenders Kevin Medina and Matheus Silva are both one yellow card away from suspension, meaning a booking against Eintracht Frankfurt would see either player miss Qarabag’s final league-phase match against Liverpool.

Frankfurt will be without forward Jonathan Burkardt due to a calf injury, Timothy Chandler because of an ankle problem, and 20-year-old defender Elias Baum, who is still recovering from a medial collateral ligament injury.

Midfielder Hugo Larsson and former Germany international Mario Gotze are both unavailable through illness, while defender Rasmus Kristensen has also been ruled out with an unspecified injury.

Qarabag FK possible starting lineup:

Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazade, Medina, Jafarguliyev; Bicalho, Jankovic; Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Santos; Collins, Koch, Theate, Brown; Skhiri, Dahoud; Doan, Uzun, Chaibi; Knauff

We say: Qarabag FK 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Qarabag should approach this fixture with confidence as they prepare to face an Frankfurt side still searching for stability following the dismissal of their head coach and a run of form that has left them struggling for consistency.

With Qarabag typically attacking with intent in front of their home supporters and Frankfurt inclined to play on the front foot regardless of venue, the contest is unlikely to remain cautious for long, and the hosts, refreshed after the winter break, appear well placed to claim a home victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.