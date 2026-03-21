Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'set sight' on 26y/o Juventus attacker

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly targeting Jonathan David as they look to strengthen their attacking options in the summer transfer window.

After enjoying five successful seasons with Lille, David secured a move to Juventus last summer, but has struggled to consistently deliver at the level expected of him.

The Canadian forward has started 16 Serie A matches this season, making a further 12 appearances from the bench, while contributing five goals and four assists.

The 26-year-old has also been deployed in a deeper attacking role at times and has registered two goals and one assist in nine Champions League appearances.

With regular minutes proving hard to come by, speculation is growing that David could seek a move away from Turin, and Tottenham are believed to be monitoring the situation closely.

Tottenham eye move for Jonathan David?

© Imago

According to a report from Football Insider, Spurs have begun exploring options to sign a new striker following a disappointing campaign.

The north London club have long admired David, but a potential move could hinge on their ability to secure Champions League football next season.

However, that scenario appears increasingly unlikely, with Tottenham currently languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table and firmly entrenched in a relegation battle.

Furthermore, David remains under contract with Juventus until 2030, meaning any deal would require a significant financial outlay.

Spurs facing uncertainty ahead of summer window

© Imago

Tottenham’s immediate focus will be on securing their Premier League status, with longer-term transfer planning likely to remain secondary for now.

Relegation would almost certainly trigger a major squad exodus and significantly weaken the club’s ability to attract high-profile signings.

Even if they avoid the drop, uncertainty persists over the future of Igor Tudor, who could face the sack amid the team’s struggles.

Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke has been linked with a potential exit, while Richarlison could also depart after an injury-disrupted spell at the club.