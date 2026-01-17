Preview: Goztepe SK vs Caykur Rizespor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 17 Jan 2026 20:08 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 20:28

As the second phase of the Turkish Super Lig begins, Goztepe SK and Caykur Rizespor will slug it out at the Gursel Aksel Stadium on Monday.

The hosts are hopeful of finishing in the top four at the end of the season, and a victory in their first league game of 2026 will keep them in the running, while Rizespor will be desperate to earn more points as they look to steer clear of the drop zone.

Match preview

Goztepe earned consecutive victories over Gaziantep (1-0) and Samsunspor (2-0) to finish 2025 on a bright note.

Those wins ensured that Stanimir Stoilov’s men are still firmly in the race for European football, as they currently occupy fourth position, which offers a UEFA Conference League ticket.

Having secured 32 points from 17 league fixtures and sitting only three points adrift of third-placed Trabzonspor, the home side will be eager to claim a fourth successive win across all competitions.

Having said that, the Goz Goz have been a little inconsistent on their own turf, with only a solitary victory recorded in their last three matches (D1, L1) at home.

Nevertheless, they will fancy their chances of earning all the spoils against a struggling Rizespor side.

Indeed, the visitors have only recorded one victory in their last four fixtures across all competitions, suffering three losses in that run.

Their struggles were highlighted by their 2-0 loss at the hands of Erzurumspor in the second round of the Turkish Cup on January 15.

Their away form is another source of worry as they are winless in their last four matches on the road, recording two losses and two draws.

Sitting 12th in the table with 18 points, the Black Sea Sparrowhawks are four places above the relegation zone, but that is worrisome because they are only three points above those dreaded places.

Going into this encounter, Recep Ucar, who was appointed in early December, must find a way to inspire his team if they are to beat the drop.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

W

D

W

L

W

W

Goztepe SK form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

W

W

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

L

D

W

L

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

W

L

Team News

On the injury front, Goztepe have an almost fully fit squad for Monday's encounter, and we expect to see a familiar starting XI.

However, Alexis Antunes is currently stricken with an unspecified injury, which has kept him out of the squad, and he is automatically ruled out.

Juan has scored six times in 16 matches, and he will be eager to be pivotal for the home side once again.

For the visitors, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was the joint top scorer along with Halil Dervisoglu, but he has now been recalled to Crystal Palace.

Similarly, Dervisoglu, who is on loan from Galatasaray, fired blanks in their last competitive fixture, but he is sure to be included in the team.

Erdem Canpolat is expected to keep his place between the sticks, as he is the first-choice goalkeeper for the visitors.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Altimardes, Heliton, Bokele; Kurtulan, Dennis, Miroshi, Cherni; Bekiroglu; Juan Santos, Janderson

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Canpolat; Hojer, Sagnan, Akaydin, Pala; Laci, Papanikolaou; Augusto, Olawoyin, Zeqiri; Dervisoglu

We say: Goztepe SK 2-0 Caykur Rizespor



Besides Rizespor’s struggle to win matches recently, they have shown defensive frailties, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last five fixtures and conceding 11 goals in that time.

With that in mind, the home side are good enough to claim a 2-0 victory.

