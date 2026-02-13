Next Blackburn Rovers manager: International boss announced as new manager of Championship club

By Darren Plant | 13 Feb 2026 12:55

Blackburn Rovers have announced that Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has been appointed as the club's new head coach.

Rovers have been in the market for a successor to Valerien Ismael since the departure of the Frenchman on February 2.

Former midfielder Damien Johnson has since secured three points from Championship fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City.

Johnson will also remain in charge for Saturday's fixture against Queens Park Rangers, but it will be O'Neill who will lead Blackburn for the remainder of the season.

Will O'Neill remain as Northern Ireland manager?

O'Neill has been preparing for Northern Ireland's World Cup playoff semi-final fixture against Italy, which takes place in March.

The Irish Football Association are allowing the 56-year-old to take on both roles as they bid to qualify for this summer's World Cup.

? New Head coach Michael O’Neill has strengthened his backroom staff by bringing in Phil Jones and Steven Davis as #Rovers' new first team coaches.



They join Damien Johnson, who continues as first team technical coach & head of player development.



Welcome, Phil & Steven!



?⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 13, 2026

Speaking to the club's official website, O'Neill said: "I am grateful to the Irish FA for their support and cooperation in allowing me to take this opportunity.

“Blackburn Rovers is a historic Premier League-winning club with a proud tradition, and the chance to work at a club of that stature is one I felt was important to embrace.

“The immediate focus is clear – there is a challenge ahead in the final stretch of the season and the objective is to help the team build momentum and climb the Championship table.

“From a professional perspective, being back on the training pitch every day, involved in matches and the rhythm of club football, is always valuable. It keeps you sharp and connected to the demands of the game at this level.

“For now, my focus is on giving everything to Blackburn Rovers in the weeks ahead. I understand what this club means to its supporters and I am looking forward to working with the players and staff to deliver performances the fans can be proud of.”

What next for O'Neill at Blackburn?

O'Neill is due to be in the stands when Blackburn face QPR at Loftus Road this weekend.

Before the March international break, he faces a run of fixtures against Preston North End, Bristol City, Derby County, Portsmouth, Oxford United, Millwall and Middlesbrough respectively.

Blackburn currently sit in 22nd position in the Championship table, one point behind Portsmouth who have two games in hand.