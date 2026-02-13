Kylian Mbappe injury latest: Will Real Madrid superstar be fit to face Real Sociedad?

By Matt Law | 13 Feb 2026 12:54 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 12:56

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe is available for Saturday's La Liga clash with Real Sociedad.

There had been huge doubt surrounding Mbappe's fitness when the France international missed training on Wednesday and Thursday due to discomfort in his left knee.

However, the team's leading goalscorer this season was back with the main group on Friday, and Arbeloa has now confirmed that the former Monaco youngster has recovered and will therefore be in the squad for Saturday's clash.

“He’s fine. He’s trained with the group and is available for tomorrow’s match," said Arbeloa.

Mbappe has been in excellent form for Real Madrid during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 38 goals and registering five assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

The 27-year-old has 23 goals and four assists in 22 La Liga appearances this term, and he will be bidding to fire Los Blancos to the top of the La Liga table this weekend.

Real Madrid are currently second in the division, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, who are not in action until Monday night against Girona.

Raul Asencio was also able to train with Real Madrid on Friday after recovering from an illness, so the Spaniard is expected to start against Real Sociedad.

Eder Militao (hamstring) and Jude Bellingham (hamstring) are definite absentees on Saturday, while Rodrygo (hamstring) needs to be assessed.

© Imago

Asencio also returned to training on Friday after an illness

Vinicius Junior missed the 2-0 win over Valencia last weekend through suspension, but the Brazilian will also return to the squad for the clash with Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid's absence from the Copa del Rey means that they have had a free week to prepare for this game, which comes ahead of the first leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff against Benfica in Portugal next week.

Los Blancos will then head to Osasuna in La Liga on February 21 before welcoming Benfica for the second leg of their knockout round playoff on February 25.

Real Madrid are chasing a La Liga and Champions League double in the closing stages of the season, while they are still working on appointing a new manager this summer.