Bruno Fernandes future: Why Man United must ‘break the bank’ to keep ‘disillusioned’ captain this summer amid transfer rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Jan 2026 09:33 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 11:22

Manchester United will reportedly have to break the bank if they wish to keep captain Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford this summer.

The 31-year-old joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 and is widely regarded as the club’s best signing since the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Fernandes recently inspired Man United to a deserved Premier League triumph over rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in Michael Carrick’s first game as interim manager.

The influential playmaker then became the second-fastest player in Premier League history to reach 200 goals contributions (103 goals, 97 assists) when he set up United’s second goal in a thrilling 3-2 away victory over leaders Arsenal last weekend.

With five goals and 11 assists to his name in 22 appearances across all competitions this season, Fernandes remains an important first-team player for the Red Devils, but speculation over his long-term future at the club continues to grow.

© Imago / News Images

‘Disillusioned’ Fernandes weighing up Man United future

A recent report has claimed that Man United are desperate to keep Fernandes for at least another season and will hold discussions with him over his future ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

According to The Mirror, Fernandes will come at a price this summer if the Red Devils do not want to lose him, with the Portugal international set to be inundated with offers from other clubs at the end of the current campaign.

The report adds that Fernandes is considering his future at Old Trafford and has become ‘disillusioned’ with Man United’s managerial changes as well as how the club is run.

While Fernandes is said to have been impressed with Carrick’s immediate impact as interim manager, the playmaker wants to see who the next permanent manager will be before making a final decision on his future.

Man United’s No.8 came close to leaving last summer, but he rejected the opportunity to join a club in the Saudi Pro League in favour of continuing his career in Europe.

© Imago / News Images

Can Man United afford to retain Fernandes beyond the summer?

Fernandes, who is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2027, is said to be aware that his next deal will be his ‘last major one’ of his career and therefore ‘needs to cash in’ at a time when he knows that Red Devils chiefs are desperate to retain his services.

Man United will boost their chances of keeping Fernandes if they can secure Champions League football for next season, but the club may still need to offer him a £400,000-per-week contract, making him their highest-paid player.

Fernandes is said to be well aware of his importance to the Red Devils and is keen to maximise his value, but it remains to be seen whether the club would be prepared to offer such terms to a player in his 30s.

However, with experienced midfielder Casemiro leaving at the end of the season, Man United will see his £400,000 weekly salary removed from their wage bill, significantly boosting their financial flexibility.

Man United are also keen to generate funds to recruit at least one new midfielder this summer, with Premier League trio Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson believed to be among their leading targets.