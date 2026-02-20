Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Vitor Pereira's Premier League debut

By Ben Knapton | 20 Feb 2026 09:51 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 10:00

Nottingham Forest head coach Vitor Pereira will take charge of his first Tricky Trees Premier League match when the Garibaldi welcome champions Liverpool to the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

Forest return home on the back of a 3-0 Europa League thumping of Fenerbahce in Turkey, where Murillo, Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus found the back of the net, and the former two were also on target at Anfield earlier this term.

Only two Forest players have ever scored home and away against Liverpool in a single Premier League season - Dougie Freedman in 1998-99 and Steve Stone in 1995-96 - but Murillo and Gibbs-White could now join that exclusive club.

The pair should comprise part of an unchanged XI for the home side - fitness-permitting - as Igor Jesus's goal and assist in midweek should also be enough to keep Lorenzo Lucca at bay.

Omari Hutchinson and Callum Hudson-Odoi have likely earned the right to continue out wide too, although Dan Ndoye is a viable alternative to the former on the right-hand side.

Further back, Ibrahim Sangare and Elliot Anderson have formed a formidable midfield partnership, while Stefan Ortega is primed to continue in goal with Matz Sels still nursing a groin concern.

Willy Boly, Chris Wood, John Victor and Nicolo Savona will also miss out for Forest on account of their knee problems.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this game