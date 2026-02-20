Liverpool lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Mo Salah chases history

By Ben Knapton | 20 Feb 2026 10:00

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot faces another right-back predicament for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Reds eased to a 3-0 FA Cup victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend at Anfield, where Curtis Jones occupied the right-back role and repaid Slot's faith with the opening goal.

Jones was given the nod in defence thanks to Ryan Gravenberch's demotion, allowing Dominik Szoboszlai - scorer of yet another cracking goal - to join forces with Alexis Mac Allister in the engine room.

However, Gravenberch is expected to return to the starting lineup on Sunday, meaning that Jones may have to accept a spot on the bench as Szoboszlai reverts to right-back duties.

Only one change is expected from the champions in attack, where Federico Chiesa will almost certainly make way for Hugo Ekitike in the number nine role.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, needs just one more assist to achieve a record-breaking 93 for Liverpool in the Premier League, having gone level with Steven Gerrard on 92 with his helper for Virgil van Dijk's winner against Sunderland.

Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong remain on the sidelines for Liverpool, as does Alexander Isak, whom Slot offered a new injury timeframe on during his pre-game press conference.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

