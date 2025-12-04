Arsenal transfer rumours: Gunners 'set their sights' on Serie A star linked with Bayern Munich, Milan giants

By Ben Sully | 04 Dec 2025 14:33 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 14:54

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki next summer.

The 23-year-old has made 50 competitive appearances since he joined the Italian club from Sint-Truiden in the summer of 2024.

Suzuki has recorded four shutouts in 11 Serie A matches this term, although he is currently sidelined for around three months with a hand injury.

The goalkeeper's performances prior to his injury seemingly caught the attention of several top European clubs, including current Premier League leaders Arsenal.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Arsenal keeping close eye on Suzuki

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal are among a group of clubs that are showing an interest in the Japan international.

The report claims that Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Inter Milan are also keeping tabs on the Parma goalkeeper.

In a separate update, Nicolo Schira claims that the Gunners view Suzuki as a potential option for the 2026-27 campaign.

Arsenal scouts were sent to watch the shot-stopper in action on two separate occasions in the past month.

Do Arsenal need to sign Suzuki?

Spain international David Raya remains Mikel Arteta's undisputed number one at the Emirates Stadium, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

As a result, the Gunners surely view Suzuki as a possible backup option for Raya, although that role currently belongs to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

However, Arrizabalaga is only on loan with Chelsea, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal make an effort to sign on a permanent deal.

There is also a possibility that the 31-year-old could look for a new club that can offer him regular game time.

Suzuki could be a viable candidate if Arrizabalaga were to depart, although he may also be reluctant to join as a number two goalkeeper.