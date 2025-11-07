Manchester United could reportedly battle Liverpool and Chelsea for the signature of FC Koln attacker Said El Mala next year.

Manchester United could reportedly battle Liverpool and Chelsea for the signature of FC Koln attacker Said El Mala during next summer's transfer window.

The 19-year-old scored 13 times in 34 appearances for Viktoria Koln during the 2024-25 campaign before returning to Koln, and he has made a big impression in Germany's top flight this term.

The forward has scored four goals and registered two assists in nine Bundesliga appearances, and it is understood that his performances have attracted the attention of a number of clubs.

According to reports in Spain, Man United are admirers of the teenager, while Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in signing him during next summer's transfer window.

Koln allegedly value El Mala in the region of €40m (£35m), but there is a strong chance that his value could grow further if he continues to impress in the coming months.

Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea 'interested' in El Mala

El Mala signed a contract extension with Koln in July, with his current deal due to run until June 2030, placing his current club in a strong position when it comes to any potential negotiations.

The expectation is that the German will be on the move at the end of the current campaign, with the Premier League thought to be his most likely destination.

El Mala primarily operates off the left, but he has shown his versatility by featuring off the right and through the middle for Koln in the early stages of the current season.

The teenager was in excellent form against Hamburger SV last time out, scoring and providing an assist in a 4-1 win for Koln, who sit seventh in the Bundesliga table.

Which club will win the race for Said El Mala?

Champions League qualification is expected to play a role in which club wins the race for El Mala, with Man United surely needing to secure a return to Europe's top table to secure his signature.

That said, the Red Devils were able to attract Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to Old Trafford during the summer without European football of any kind.

El Mala fits into Man United's new transfer policy, as he is an outstanding young talent, but Chelsea and Liverpool will also fancy their chances of being at the head of the queue for the German come the end of the season.