Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs Kayserispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 27 Nov 2025 15:17 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 19:49

Currently confined to the bottom half of the Turkish Super Lig standings, Caykur Rizespor will be looking to respond to their 5–2 loss to Fenerbahce last time out when they host Kayserispor at Rize City Stadium on Saturday.

That loss ended their five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, while the visitors will go out in search of their first win in three league fixtures, in a bid to move out of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Rizespor's hopes of extending their four-game unbeaten run (W1, D3) after the international break were crushed when they lost 5–2 to Fenerbahce last weekend.

The Black Sea Sparrowhawk showed signs of their good form early on in the encounter, as they raced into a two-goal lead inside the first quarter, but a second-half capitulation saw them concede five times.

As a result, Ilhan Palut's team have now dropped from 10th in the standings to 11th position, with 14 points (W3, D5, L5) from 13 matches in the Turkish top division.

Going into this fixture, improvements have to come at both ends of the pitch, especially in defence, where they have been found wanting.

Their lack of solidity at the back has seen them breached 21 times this season, and eight of those have come in their last five league outings.

That said, with two of their three victories this term recorded at home, the hosts will be confident of their chances against the struggling Kayserispor.

© Imago

Indeed, Kayserispor have struggled on the road, failing to win in any of their six league fixtures in the current campaign.

As a matter of fact, the visitors have not won away from home in the league since a 2–0 triumph over Adana Demirspor in the early days of April.

And with back-to-back losses in the league, Radomir Dalovic’s team could be in for a tough day at the office when they take to the pitch on Saturday.

That said, the Anatolian Star have managed two wins and a draw against Saturday’s hosts, with the other results being stalemates.

Having recorded nine points from 13 encounters, Dalovic's side are embroiled in relegation trouble, and a loss will further compound their relegation woes.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

D

W

D

L

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

D

D

W

W

D

L

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

L

D

W

L

L

Kayserispor form (all competitions):

L

D

W

W

L

L

Team News

Both coaches will be forced to make changes to their respective teams due to cases of suspensions and injuries.

For the home side, Samet Akaydin is ruled out due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while Efe Dogan and Ibrahim Dervisoglu are out too,

Qazim Laci, who played both hero and villain against Fenerbahce, is suspended as well, as a result of the marching orders he received last weekend.

The away side also have injuries and suspension issues of their own, with Ackah Yaw currently sidelined due to an undisclosed injury.

As far as suspension is concerned, Berkan Aslan and Abdulsamet Burak are banned for Saturday’s encounter.

Additionally, Burak Kapacak and Dorukhan Tokoz are not going to be in the manager’s consideration as he draws up his plans for the weekend due to injuries.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Hojer, Alikulov, Mocsii, Sahin; Buljubasic, Papanikolaou; Bulut, Olawoyin; Rak-Sakyi; Sowe

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Pirik; Civelec, Hosseini, Denswil, Carole; Ait Bennasser; Mane, Mendes, Benes; Cardoso; Onugkha

We say: Caykur Rizespor 2-1 Kayserispor



Rizespor have played better when enjoying the support of their vociferous fans, recording two of their three victories at home. The visiting side have struggled on the road, managing four draws and two losses in six outings in their travels. With that established, we are backing the hosts to claim a narrow 2–1 win on Saturday.

