Preview: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

A loss for Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday against visitors Wolfsburg at Borussia Park could drag them into the Bundesliga's relegation battle.

Sitting in 10th place with 16 points, Gladbach are only four points ahead of their 15th-placed opponents, whose 3-1 win against Union Berlin on December 6 means they head to Borussia Park one point and one place above the 16th-placed relegation playoff spot.

The home side beat Mainz 05 1-0 on December 5, and they impressively prevented their opponents from producing a single attempt in the first half.

Gladbach's clean sheet was their third in a row in the Bundesliga, but they have only scored four goals in that time, three of which came when they beat Heidenheim 3-0 on November 22.

While the hosts are only six points from sixth-placed Stuttgart, who occupy the division's Conference League qualification spot, they are just five points ahead of 16th-placed Heidenheim.

Eugen Polanski has overseen three draws, four losses and five wins during his time as boss, though it should be noted he has guided the club to five victories in his last seven in charge, as well as four wins and one draw in his side's five most recent league fixtures.

Die Fohlen are winless in their past two at home, though they only lost once in that time and had emerged as winners in their prior two at Borussia Park.

Wolfsburg were clinical against Union, netting three of their four attempts at goal, but the team generated the fewest shots they have managed in any game this season.

The Wolves' triumph against Union was the first time they had experienced success over an opponent in six games, with the club having suffered four defeats and settled for a stalemate in that period.

Daniel Bauer's side have kept just two clean sheets in their 15 outings in 2025-26, though they have found the back of the net on eight occasions in their past five games.

Wolfsburg claimed victory in both of their encounters with Gladbach in 2024-25, winning the corresponding fixture 1-0 in May, while winning 5-1 at home.

The visitors have drawn one and triumphed in one of their last three matches on their travels, but they did lose their previous two on the road.

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

L

W

W

W

D

W

Borussia Monchengladbach form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

L

W

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

W

L

L

L

D

L

Wolfsburg form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

D

W

Gladbach will be without a number of players, including forwards Robin Hack, Franck Honorat and Tim Kleindienst.

Given the absences in attack, Polanski may have no other option but to select Haris Tabakovic and Shuto Machino up front.

In the backline, Philipp Sander, Nico Elvedi and Kevin Diks are likely to be stationed in defence considering Joseph Scally has been ruled out.

Wolfsburg centre-back Moritz Jenz is on the treatment table as a result of a thigh problem, while attacker Jonas Wind remains sidelined.

The Wolves could field Jenson Seelt and Konstantinos Koulierakis together in the heart of their back four, and Mohamed El Amine Amoura may feature as a number nine.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Castrop, Reitz, Engelhardt, Reyna, Netz; Machino, Tabakovic

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Kumbedi, Seelt, Koulierakis, Zehnter; Gerhardt, Arnold; Eriksen, Majer, Wimmer; Amoura

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Wolfsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach's form has been excellent, and they will be facing hosts that have rarely performed well at the back.

Though Wolfsburg have managed to create scoring opportunities in recent weeks, they will find it difficult to get the better of Gladbach, whose defence has been resilient.

