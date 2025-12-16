Preview: Napoli vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 16 Dec 2025 16:49 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 21:59

Set for their first-ever Supercoppa Italiana clash, holders AC Milan and reigning Serie A champions Napoli will meet in Riyadh on Thursday evening.

Both sides are taking a break from the title race to fight for entry to this season's final, where either Inter Milan or Bologna will await.

Match preview

Crowned Italian champions for the fourth time last term, Napoli are now targeting their third Supercoppa success, having previously lifted the trophy in 1990 and 2014.

However, they head to Saudi Arabia for the four-team tournament on the back of consecutive defeats in Serie A and the Champions League.

Ending a streak of five straight wins across all competitions, the Partenopei were beaten by Benfica last week, before losing 1-0 to Udinese on Sunday.

Barely offering a threat in either match, those results continued a dire run of form on the road, as Napoli have already lost seven away games this season; by contrast, they recently completed an unbeaten calendar year back at Stadio Maradona.

To date, six of eight Serie A defeats under Antonio Conte have come outside of Naples - including all four in the current campaign - so it remains to be seen how they fare in Riyadh.

Now sitting one point and one place behind their semi-final opponents - and two shy of new leaders Inter - Napoli have an even record against Milan over the last 20 meetings, with both clubs winning on seven occasions.

Across the clubs' last eight encounters, Milan's only defeats were in Serie A last term; most notably, the Rossoneri came out on top when the teams met two months ago at San Siro, and in the 2023 Champions League quarter-finals.

While the second-city giants qualify for this year's Supercoppa as cup runners-up, they are also the holders, having beaten old foes Inter to the crown in January.

Another victory would take them level with Juventus on nine Super Cup wins, but first they must negotiate their way past Napoli to reach the final.

Like their Campanian counterparts, Milan have stumbled somewhat over the past couple of weeks, having exited the Coppa Italia before scraping past Torino and then drawing with Sassuolo in Serie A.

Last time out, Max Allegri's men fought back from behind to lead 2-1, with young wing-back Davide Bartesaghi bagging an improbable brace, but they ultimately had to settle for one point.

After keeping a clean sheet in their first six games this season, they have since posted just four from the following 12, while frequently leaking goals against so-called smaller sides.

Nonetheless, aided by the vast experience of Allegri and evergreen playmaker Luka Modric, Milan are still in the thick of a tightly-contested Scudetto race - and they remain unbeaten on the road.

Napoli form (all competitions):

W L D W L L

AC Milan form (all competitions):

D W W L W D

Team News

After four months on the sidelines through injury, Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku has recently resumed full training and could even be named on the bench at Al-Awwal Park.

That would offer another boost to Conte, who welcomed Stanislav Lobotka back on Sunday, but several men are still unavailable: midfield trio Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour, plus goalkeeper Alex Meret.

In Lukaku's absence, Rasmus Hojlund has led the Partenopei's attack, recording eight goal involvements across all competitions.

Milan's talisman remains Christian Pulisic, who recently scored a match-winning double against Torino.

Since the American forward arrived in Serie A two years ago, he has notched 41 goals - including one against Napoli in September - and laid on 22 assists.

In the ongoing absence of Santiago Gimenez, who is still struggling with an ankle problem, Pulisic should pair up with either Christopher Nkunku or Rafael Leao - the latter missed Sunday's draw with Sassuolo as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Koni De Winter may be handed a rare start in central defence, as Matteo Gabbia has not travelled to Saudi Arabia due to a minor knee injury.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, McTominay, Gutierrez; Lang, Neres; Hojlund

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; De Winter, Tomori, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Nkunku

We say: Napoli 0-1 AC Milan

While Napoli are starting to show strain - failing to manage an increased workload and the absence of key men - Milan have been impressively solid against the other top clubs.

So, Allegri can beat Conte for the second time this season, sending the Rossoneri into another Supercoppa final.

